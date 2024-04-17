U.S. Farmers On Growing Sustainable Soy

(MENAFN- 3BL) What Does it Mean to Farm Soy Sustainably?

U.S. soybean farmers, pioneers of sustainable farming, grow many of the soy products you know and love, from the soy milk in your latte to the tofu in your veggie bowl. But they're not just growing delicious soy foods. They're also the guardians of our land, ensuring it thrives and produces food for future generations , for years to come.

Today, U.S. soybean farmers are dedicated to sustainable farming practices, working hard to do more with less. They have increased total soybean production by 130% to bring us the soy foods we love, even as they reduce GHG emissions and energy and fuel use.

What drives them? First is the desire to do right by you and our earth, producing nutritious protein with fewer resources. Second is the knowledge that we will need to grow 61% more food by 2050 to feed our rising population, which is expected to increase by 2 billion people over the next 30 years!

This goal spurs U.S. soybean farmers to continue innovating, so they can continue growing the nutrition we need while working in harmony with the earth. Now, let's meet a few of the U.S. soybean farmers who put the soy foods on your plate and hear what growing sustainable soy means to them.

Meet Soy Farmers: Meagan Kaiser & April Hemmes

In Iowa and Missouri respectively, Meagan Kaiser, both a soil scientist and farmer, and April Hemmes, a fourth-generation farmer, consider their farms to be much more than just fields-they're thriving, bustling with biodiversity.

In recent years, the U.S. has sought to revitalize its commitment to biodiversity , with new laws and programs shifting towards a greener, more sustainable future. U.S. soybean farmers, like Kaiser and Hemmes, are in step with this movement, making choices to use diverse crops, conserve soil through tillage techniques and preserve natural habitats. Through these efforts, they cultivate a harmonious relationship with nature, ensuring the health and resilience of their farms and the ecosystem around them.

Watch how Meagan Kaiser and April Hemmes work with Mother Nature to strengthen the soil and restore our earth.

Meet Soy Farmers: Laurie Isley & Matt Gast

For Laurie Isley, a fifth-generation farmer in Michigan, and Matt Gast, a soybean farmer hailing from North Dakota, sustainability isn't just a buzzword; it's a way of life.

Using cutting-edge tools like smart irrigation, drones, and bioengineering, U.S. soybean farmers like Laurie and Matt are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices. Their dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving water and maximizing productivity reflects the core values of the U.S. soybean farming community, where sustainability is a top priority.

Learn about the ways Laurie and Matt employ sustainable practices on their farms.

Next time you're picking up soy products, why not go for U.S.-grown?

Committed to sustainable practices on their soy farms, making our planet a healthier place to live. And since 98% of U.S. farms are family owned, you're supporting the next generation of sustainable farming.

Meet more of the U.S. soybean farmers behind the food on your plate, and explore how they put agricultural technology , like bioengineering , drones and smart irrigation , to work to improve the health of our planet. And if you want to explore further, take a look at the United Soybean Board's 2023 Sustainability Overview Report !