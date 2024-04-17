Cummins Water Works: Watershed Warriors

Watch the latest video from Cummins Water Works featuring Cummins Inc. colleagues working in the wetlands of the Maipo Basin in Chile. Through our partnership with The Nature Conservancy, Cummins Chile employees are volunteering to help restore the High Andean wetlands, which play a crucial role in filtering water that comes from the glaciers and mitigating flooding and erosion.

The Maipo Basin provides 80% of freshwater to Santiago, and water for agriculture, mining and other industries in the region. Cummins employees are helping monitor key water indicators in the wetlands and participating in restoration and conservation activities. So far, their work has generated more than 38 million gallons of net water benefits per year.

