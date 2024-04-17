SCC Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship, Sponsored By Mary Kay, Inc.

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /3BL/ - The Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) is pleased to announce the acceptance of applications for the 2024 Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship. Two $5,000 scholarships, sponsored by Mary Kay, Inc., will be awarded. The application period is now open and will close on May 17, 2024; visit scconline/WalkerScholarship .

“Honoring the industry and social contributions of Madam C.J. Walker through this program continues to shine a light on the value of diversity and inclusion,” said Erica O'Grady, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of the Society.“We are extremely grateful for the continued commitment of Mary Kay, Inc. as we cultivate the next generation of scientific contributors.”

Now in its fourth year, with the generous support of Mary Kay, Inc., the scholarship program supports specific under-represented minorities of any gender identity pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in STEM disciplines relative to the cosmetics and personal care industry. Full eligibility rules and program details can be found at scconline/WalkerScholarship .

“In collaboration with the Society, we are honored to uphold the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker through our educational grant program,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science at Mary Kay.“This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within our industry, empowering aspiring scientists to pursue impactful careers in cosmetics and personal care.”

Awardees will be notified by the Scholarship Selection Committee by August 1, 2024. In addition to a $5,000 scholarship, each awardee will receive a travel voucher, complimentary accommodations, a student poster, and full access registration to attend the SCC 78th Annual Scientific Meeting & Showcase, December 11-13, 2024, in Los Angeles.

About Madam C.J. Walker

Madam C. J. Walker (born Sarah Breedlove; 1867-1919) was an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist. She is regarded as the first female self-made millionaire in America. Walker made her fortune by developing and marketing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for black women through the business she founded, Madam C. J. Walker Manufacturing Company. At the time of her death, she had helped create the role of the 20th Century, self-made American businesswoman; established herself as a pioneer of the modern black haircare and cosmetics industry; and set standards in the African American community for corporate and community giving. Learn more at madamcjwalker/about.

About SCC

Now in its 79th year, the SCC is the oldest and largest non-profit membership organization serving the cosmetics and personal care industry. Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, SCC headquarters provides unparalleled education, resources, and networking for more than 5,400 members globally and via 19 chapters across Greater North America. Visit for more information.

About Mary Kay Inc.

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow heir dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.