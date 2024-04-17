Explained: Why Polling Lasts Six Weeks In Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The process from the initial vote on April 19 to the final tally on June 4 spans over six weeks, a duration warranted by various factors.

India is all set to host world's largest general elections, set to kick off on Friday (April 19), traversing a diverse landscape from the frosty Himalayas to sultry jungles. Almost a billion eligible voters are slated to elect 543 members of the lower house of Parliament.

However, the process from the initial vote on April 19 to the final tally on June 4 spans over six weeks, a duration warranted by various factors.

Lengthy Election Cycle: The election cycle extends over 44 days, making it one of India's lengthiest electoral endeavors, second only to the inaugural post-independence exercise in 1947, which lasted four months. This year, seven voting days are allocated, with the first phase commencing on Friday encompassing 102 constituencies nationwide, while the last polling date is scheduled for June 1, covering 57 seats. All votes will culminate in a unified counting process on June 4.

Voter Demographics: India's vast population and electorate size contribute significantly to the prolonged election period. With nearly 968.6 million eligible voters, India's electorate surpasses twice the population of the European Union, marking an 8% increase since the 2019 elections. Furthermore, India's population of over 1.4 billion ranks it as the world's most populous country, outstripping China.

Geographical Complexity: The geographical diversity of India necessitates staggered voting phases. While some states and Union territories conclude voting in a single phase, larger states like Uttar Pradesh, with a population exceeding 230 million, split voting across multiple phases due to logistical constraints. The Election Commission manages this complexity by establishing over 1.048 million polling stations, strategically located in various terrains, including mountainous regions, dense jungles, and arid deserts.

Security Measures: To uphold the integrity of the electoral process, stringent security arrangements are in place. Over 300,000 federal security personnel, complemented by state police forces, ensure the elections proceed without intimidation or violence. The intervals between voting phases facilitate the seamless deployment of security personnel and logistical operations, safeguarding election officials and voting machines until the final count on June 4.