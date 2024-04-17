Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Want To Know All About Constituency & Its Candidate? Here's How You Can Do It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Election is one of the most important events in a democratic country so that the citizens can choose a leader of their choice. But, how will people know about their leaders and who is contesting from which constituency?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1, is all set to kickstart on April 19. It will occur in seven phases. The results will be announced on June 4.

Selecting and supporting the appropriate candidate is also crucial. Most voters cast their ballots without being aware of the candidates running for office.

It is our right as voters to choose a representative who can effectively represent the interests of the people in the Parliament and find answers to their problems.

A few crucial pieces of information that every voter has to know are: who is the candidate and what constituency are they running in? How much is their property worth? Which town are they from? Do they have a history of crimes? Or, in any event, was the candidate ever proven guilty and convicted?

This will make choosing the best representation easier. A candidate must include all of the aforementioned details in their nomination form that they submit to the Election Commission before to elections.

Voters can see the affidavit by visiting the Election Commission website at You may view a list of candidates who have submitted nomination papers for the next elections, along with the number of them who have been chosen or rejected thus far, after visiting the website and mentioning the parliamentary constituency.

There will also be a list of names, and clicking on any of them will bring up all of their information as well as a copy of the affidavit that was filed with the Election Commission.

