ISL 2023-24: Statistical Insights Of Top Team Performances Ahead Of The Playoffs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The culmination of the ISL 2023-24 league stages witnessed Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinching their maiden league title, dethroning Mumbai City FC in a thrilling encounter. As we approach the playoffs, let's delve into the statistical highlights that defined the season's top performers.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Dominance in Attack

With a formidable attacking lineup spearheaded by Petratos, Sadiku, and Cummings, Mohun Bagan Super Giant topped the goal-scoring charts with 47 goals, showcasing their attacking prowess and team cohesion.

Mumbai City FC: Defensive Resilience

Despite undergoing defensive transitions, Mumbai City FC maintained defensive stability, conceding the fewest goals (19) in the league, a testament to their solid backline and disciplined defensive strategy.

FC Goa: Implementation of Marquez's Philosophy

Under Marquez's guidance, FC Goa exhibited a seamless transition to his tactical approach, boasting the highest passing accuracy in the opposition's half and maintaining defensive solidity with the most clean sheets (9) in the competition.

Odisha FC: Clinical Finishing and Tactical Discipline

Led by senior strikers Krishna and Mauricio, Odisha FC showcased clinical finishing and tactical discipline, boasting the best shot conversion rate and passing accuracy in the league, respectively.

Kerala Blasters FC: Playoff Aspirations

Despite a turbulent season, Kerala Blasters FC secured a playoff spot with strong performances, emphasizing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure, particularly in away fixtures.

Chennaiyin FC: Coyle's Tactical Acumen

Under Coyle's guidance, Chennaiyin FC secured a playoff berth with a strong finish to the season, highlighting their resilience and ability to capitalise on early opportunities.

