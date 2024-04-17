Poll Campaigning Ends In Udhampur Constituency, Voting On April 19 (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 17 (IANS) Poll Campaign ended in Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday as the constituency goes to vote on April 19.

Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO), is seeking re-election for the third time from this constituency. Chaudhary Lal Singh of the Congress is the main opponent of the BJP in this constituency.

G.M. Saroori of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) is also contesting from this constituency.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath have campaigned for the BJP candidate to this constituency.

The polling is slated in Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase on April 19 and there is a total of 12 candidates in the fray in this constituency.

Security and polling staff along with election logistics and materials have been dispatched to remote pockets including snowbound areas to ensure free and fair polling.

There are over 16.23 lakh electors in this constituency including 7.77 lakh women. 2637 polling stations have been set up across the constituency spread over five districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.

Development, education, safe drinking water, electricity, employment, better roads, digital connectivity, women empowerment etc were the main electoral issues during the poll campaign in this constituency.

National Conference (NC), which is part of the INDIA BLOC, has supported the Congress in this constituency and in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency. NC has not fielded any candidate for these two Lok Sabha seats.

Similarly, Congress has decided not to field any candidate in the 3 Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri in the Valley and is supporting the NC in these constituencies.

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency goes to vote on April 26, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

BJP has so far announced no candidate for the 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley and the party has also not so far announced its support to any other party in these constituencies.