Get Out Of Habit Of Labelling Your Opponents Adversely: Sajad Lone To Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) president Sajad Lone on Wednesday questioned National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's labelling of 'supporters of other parties as Delhi's agents'.

"This habit of labelling all those who vote for NC as angels and who vote for other parties as agents of Delhi has to end. Sometimes you are casting aspersions on the people of Bandipora and Sonawari. Now you are casting aspersions on the majority population of Kashmir. Are you telling us that the 70% who don't vote for the NC are agents of Delhi? Do you have a monopoly on morality to question people's choices, humiliating them in the process?

"Who are you to dictate that anyone not with you is automatically aligned with Delhi or agencies? These are the Kashmiri people, standing with us out of genuine love and affection. Stop this shamelessness and look within. You started your political school from the lap of the RSS and shamelessly toured the globe as their poster boy and mouthpiece. You surely take the trophy of being a proud ally and face of RSS-BJP," a party statement said quoting Lone.

Lone stated that the Peoples Conference has been repeatedly victimized by the NC's alliances with Delhi, whether in 1983, 1987 or thereafter and it is the Abdullahs and the National Conference that have been pleading with the BJP for its support.

“You, yourself, have been pleading and begging the BJP for recognition. Farooq Abdullah resorted to public begging in a TV interview for BJP's audience. Show some shame before questioning the loyalty of Kashmiri people," he added.