Solana Update To Lessen Network Congestion

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) developers have issued a new software update to lessen congestion on the popular %Blockchain network.

The %Cryptocurrency developers have taken to social media to recommended that main net validators adopt the“v1.17.31” Solana update for general use purposes.

“This release contains enhancements which will help alleviate the ongoing congestion on the Solana Network,” reads a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Version 1.17.31 is the first in a series of planned updates to address network congestion on the Solana network, added the developers.

Congestion issues have been a problem for the Solana network in recent months amid a meme coin frenzy that has led to a spike in user activity and higher demand for the network.

Transactional volumes rose to $4 billion U.S. in March from the typical level of $500 million U.S. seen in 2023.

The new Solana update prioritizes transactions from so called“good validators,” or people who have a sizeable stake in the SOL crypto.

Network developers say prioritizing validators with high stakes helps to prevent lower-quality validators from flooding the network with small transactions.

Owing largely to a resurgence in meme coins, the price of Solana has risen nearly 530% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $132.29 U.S. per token.