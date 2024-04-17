Micro Cap Massively Bid Up Leading Up To Opening Bell

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Florida-based %MedicalDevice company is finding tremendous success so far during Wednesday's premarket after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue and said it remains on track to reach its goal of reaching break-even or profitability within its current operations in 2024, according to a release this morning.
Traders were extremely excited about the release as they quickly bid up shares of %INVOBioScience (NASDAQ: $INVO). At the time of writing, the live bid leading up to the opening bell was $2.03/share (+167.11% implied open for sellers). It should be an exciting session for this micro cap!
INVO Bioscience Inc operates as a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility.
