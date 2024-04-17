Top News Today, April 17: Adani Invests ₹8,339 Crore More In Ambuja Cements Elon Musk's India Deal Iran Warns Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top News today, April 17: Billionaire Gautam Adani's family raised its stake in Ambuja Cements to 70.3 percent from 66.7% with a 83.39 billion rupees ($996.7 million) investment. Meanwhile, Tesla chief Elon Musk is likely to announce an investment in India of $2-$3 billion, a report said. In another news, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that if Israel makes the slightest act of aggression on Iran's soil, it will be dealt a powerful and fierce blow. Check details below:1. Adani Group invests ₹8,339 crore more in Ambuja CementsThe Adani family completed the subscription to the warrants program in Ambuja Cements by injecting an additional ₹8,339 crore, resulting in a 3.6 percent increase in their stake in the company, on Wednesday. Read full story here2. Tesla's Elon Musk likely to unveil ₹3 billion India investmentTesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to announce a significant investment during his upcoming visit to India. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi next week. As per a Reuters report, Musk is poised to disclose plans for injecting nearly ₹3 billion into the Indian market, primarily earmarked for the establishment of a new manufacturing facility. Read full story here3. Middle-East conflict: Iran warns IsraelAfter attacks by the Iranian military, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his nation would do everything possible to defend itself. \"I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself,\" he said. Meanwhile, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said if Israel makes the slightest act of aggression on Iran's soil, it will be dealt a powerful and fierce blow. Tap here for LIVE updates4. Dubai's record rainThe arid nation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) received the \"heaviest rain ever\" on Tuesday. It was deemed“a historic weather event\" by the state-run WAM news agency as the rainfall on Tuesday surpassed \"anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman also received rainfall on Tuesday many as 28 Indian flights, including 15 Dubai-bound and 13 India-bound, were cancelled due to floods in Dubai. The flagship carrier, Emirates Airlines, also stopped all check-ins for the day. Several viral video showed ankle-deep water in Dubai Metro station. Even the Dubai airport runway was submerged after record rainfall.5. Vodafone Idea FPO to open tomorrowVodafone Idea FPO's date of subscription is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, April 18) and will close on Monday, April 22. Vodafone Idea FPO price band has been set in the range of ₹10 to ₹11 apiece. There is a minimum bid limit of 1,298 equity shares, and beyond that, bids may be placed in multiples of 1,298 equity shares. All market experts appear bullish about the FPO issue. Read full story here



MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108106356