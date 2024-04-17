Shmyhal After Attack On Chernihiv: Partners Have Opportunities To Provide Ukraine With Necessary Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a missile attack by Russian troops on the civilian infrastructure of Chernihiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine is working daily to receive additional air defense systems as soon as possible.
The Prime Minister wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Our partners have the ability to provide Ukraine with the necessary protection, and critical air defense systems to stop Russian terrorism. We work every day to make this happen as soon as possible," he said.
As reported earlier, on the morning of April 17, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles. The enemy attack killed at least 14 people and injured more than 60 others. Among the victims are children.
Six people are still missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
