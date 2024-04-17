Palestine Condemns US Diplomat's Statements On UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency condemned the US envoy to the UN's statements on disapproving Palestine's full UN membership.

The Presidency's spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a press statement on Wednesday that those statements do not align with the US position that supports a two-state solution.

Abu Rudeineh stressed that the only solution to maintain regional and world peace and stability is to end the war and establish an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital, noting that the UN General Assembly in 2012 granted Palestine a non-member observer State status.

The UN Security Council will vote Thursday on Palestine's application to become a full UN member state. (end)

