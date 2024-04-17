Jordan Partakes In Forum To Combat Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) - Ahmed Zayadat, Minister of Justice and Chair of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, led the Jordanian delegation in the fifth session of the Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons in Muscat, Oman. The forum's theme was "Combating human trafficking through labor legislation and procedures."In his address, Zayadat emphasized the severity of human trafficking as a crime against humanity and contrary to religious and humanitarian principles, stressing the need to update anti-trafficking policies and enhance national legislation to counter evolving methods used by traffickers.Zayadat highlighted Jordan's efforts in combating human trafficking, including legislative measures, victim protection, and the adoption of executive mechanisms, underscoring the significance of Jordan's national strategy (2024-2027) to intensify anti-trafficking endeavors and establish a national referral mechanism for victim support and reintegration.The forum, attended by Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, and Egypt, convenes annually to address trafficking issues. Jordan previously participated in the fourth forum held in Doha, Qatar, in May last year.