Wieden+Kennedy transforms a thoughtful initiative by Kyoorius into a wake-up call for the entire ad industry

Bengaluru, 17th April 2024: This year, Kyoorius Creative Awards has introduced a special initiative to empower younger, growing agencies. For the first time, participants whose entries don't make it past the first round of judging have a special incentive - they will get back 50% of their entry fee, per entry. This is also the year when newer kinds of participation are being encouraged, be it for regional or for pharma.



Their creative partner, Wieden+Kennedy India, felt this was an apt opportunity to take this brief to the next level. They’ve taken Kyoorius’s initiative of ‘giving something back’ to an industry-level clarion call, urging every member from adland to give back more to the industry that has made them.



“Kyoorius has grown beyond an award, it has become the industry’s voice, that's why this year's campaign isn't just about the award, it’s about addressing the uncomfortable realities in advertising and igniting the change it needs.” Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Chief Creative Officer of Wieden + Kennedy India.



“When I heard of Paddy’s brainchild, ‘Give Back’, it struck a chord with me. I know the world of Indian advertising is going through its toughest challenges and if we all don’t take ownership of our problems, if we don’t introspect and evolve, then who will?” shared Rajesh Kejriwal, founder CEO of Kyoorius.



Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD of W+K Mumbai, added “Our creative team found a way to express each hard-hitting message through some stunning typography, which has become the visual voice of the campaign. We enjoyed the love, especially for craft, in the comments section of these posts.”



The campaign started on 21st Feb and has had more than 30 posts since. The creatives will continue to be shared till the actual day of the event.



W+K partnered with Nirvana’s Rajiv Rao for a funnier take on Give Back video, featuring prominent ad landers and marketing names. Here is the Insta link of the film







W+K team: Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Yogesh Rijhwani, Namrata Gosavi,

Saurabh Padhye, Meghal Gehani, Anuja Konure, Devesh Rane, Rahul Suram

Kyoorius team: Nupur Vaid, Animesh Das, Kabir Palrecha, Sakshi Karande

Films team: Nirvana films, Prime Focus, Aman Pant, Crastos Studio







