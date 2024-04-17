Brazil will present 'Giardino Di Pietra' at Milano Design Week 2024

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Milan, Italy - In a tribute to Brazil's natural exuberance, the stone sector will be the protagonist of a celebration of biodiversity and the connection between human beings and nature at Interni Cross Vision, an exhibition that is part of Milano Design Week and will take place from April 15 to 28 in Milan.



The installation will be called "Giardino Di Pietra". Conceived by designer Vivian Coser, it will be the focal point of the Brazilian presence organized by It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).



The conception of the work goes beyond the conventional, inviting viewers to explore the connection between natural stone and the human imagination. The three-meter-high intervention weighing almost 6,000 kilos, equivalent to six small aircraft, will be a separate attraction in the Courtyard of Honor at the University of Milan. In total, 115 flowers, measuring 70 X 70 X 4 cm and weighing 50 kg each, will comprise the work carefully sculpted from Brazilian quartzite. The "Giardino Di Pietra" will be built with a variety of five materials with complementary shades: Belagio, Bronzite, Maragogi, Natura and Tesla.



"Our installation invites visitors to experience the contemplation of Brazilian stones in a poetic way, with the interplay of natural light and shadows at different times of the day. The projection of shadows in our garden will change according to the incidence of the sun's rays, offering a unique experience every minute. In addition, visitors will be enchanted by the craftsmanship and technology used to create the flowers, and will have the chance to witness a little of Brazil's geological diversity, which is the largest in the world," said Vivian Coser, a professional who is enthusiastic about biophilic, innovative and timeless projects.



ApexBrasil's Corporate Management Director, Floriano Pesaro, celebrates yet another result of the It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone sectorial project. "Our geodiversity stands out: we are the world's 4th largest producer of natural stone and the 5th largest exporter. Such strength should be constantly displayed and celebrated, and there is no better place for this than Milan Design Week, the world stage for the main trends in the furniture and decoration sector. Under the leadership of President Jorge Viana, we will continue to join forces to bring the best of Brazilian production to the world," said Pesaro, who will lead the Agency's delegation to Milan next week.



Palette of materials

Featuring a wide range of textures, tones and finishes, the quartzites chosen by the designer tell unique stories. They were supplied by four Brazilian companies: Bramagran, Decolores, Pedra do Frade and Thor. Find out more:



Belagio (Thor Granitos)

Type: quartzite

Application: indoor

Finishes: brushed, levigated, polished and rough sawn



Bronzite (Decolores)

Type: quartzite

Application: indoor and outdoor

Finishes: polished, levigated, brushed and flamed



Maragogi (Bramagran)

Type: quartzite

Application: indoor and outdoor

Finishes: Polished, levigated or brushed.



Natura (Pedra do Frade)

Type: quartzite

Applications: indoor and outdoor

Finishes: polished, levigated, brushed and flamed



Tesla (Thor Granitos)

Type: quartzite

Application: indoor

Finishes: brushed, levigated, polished and rough sawn



About It's Natural – It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 202 companies, aims to stimulate and increase the exports of Brazilian ornamental stones through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, image strengthening, and sectoral development in the global market. Over the past two years, the project has impacted more than 600 architects and designers across three continents: North America, Asia, and Europe. Companies interested in joining the project can access and register for free.



About Centrorochas – The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters is actively involved in all national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The organization directly supports Brazilian entrepreneurs in their presence abroad, in conjunction with commercial and operational activities related to the development and advancement of Brazilian companies.



About ApexBrasil – Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency works towards promoting Brazilian products and services abroad and attracting foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these goals, the Agency executes a diverse range of commercial promotion initiatives aimed at promoting exports and showcasing Brazilian products and services abroad. This includes prospective and commercial missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade shows, visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to explore the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms with the objective of strengthening the Brazil brand.





