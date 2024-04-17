Brazil will unveil the exuberance of its natural stones at Coverings 2024

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Atlanta, USA - From April 22 to 25, the Brazilian natural stone industry will land on American soil for Coverings 2024, the largest and most traditional North American fair in the surfaces sector. This year, the event will take place in Atlanta, and Brazil will be represented by 62 companies from the sector in a Pavilion organized by It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).



The Brazilian Pavilion will incorporate the colors that represent the soul of the country, including networking spaces, meeting rooms, providing numerous possibilities. The vibrant green and yellow promise to catch the attention of the fair visitors with a cheerful and contagious space. In the visual identity, images of environments with applied natural stones and sectorial information highlighting the entire geological and economic potential of Brazil.



In a quarter of growth, Brazilian exports of natural stones reached a 22.8% increase in the first three months of the year, totaling $279.5 million. And commercial negotiations with the United States stood out, registering a 32.7% increase in the same period. "As the main importing market for Brazilian natural stones, the United States represented 54.7% of the national exports of stones in 2023. Coverings is an excellent opportunity for Brazil to maintain relationships with local customers and, of course, to consolidate its position as a global leader in this dynamic sector," said Centrorochas president Tales Machado.



Located in Hall C, the Brazilian Pavilion will occupy an area of over 15,000 square feet, presenting differentiated materials that reflect the country's vast geodiversity. With exhibitors from six different Brazilian states, the 62 participating companies are ready to surprise visitors with a wide variety of materials, including marbles, granites, and quartzites.



The official opening of the Brazilian Pavilion will take place on April 22, at 1:30 p.m., and will bring together exhibitors and authorities present such as Centrorochas president Tales Machado, vice president Fabio Cruz, ApexBrasil industry and services coordinator Paulo Roberto da Silva, ApexBrasil’s representative in Miami Fernando Jose Spohr, and the representative of the Brazilian General Consulate of Trade and Investment Promotion Office in Atlanta, Antonio Kaupert Junior.



Exhibiting companies: Alliance Stone, Amagran, Andrade Stones, Basalto SC, Borchardt Stone, Bramagran, Brasigran, Brasilmag, Cajugram, Calvi Granitos, Capital Granite, Costa Granitos, CS3, Elite Stone, Ferraz Brasil, Gramassena, Gramazini, Gramil, Granex do Brasil, Granibras, Granipex Group, Graniti Export, Granitos Collodetti, Granos, Igramar, Levantina Brazil, Lime Stone Brazil, Madson Pedras, Magban, Magnitos Magnago, Maqstone, Marbrasa, Margramar, MG2 Granitos, MGA, Micapel Slate, Milanezi Granitos, Milgran Granitos, Mineração Marianelli, Mineral Stone, Naturale Granitos, Nova Aurora, Nova Stone, Pazigram, Pedra do Frade, Pedras São João, Pemagran, PR Group Paraná, Premier Brazilian Stones, Qualitá Group, Quartzblue, Riva Stones, Sabagram Group, Santo Antonio Stones, Stone Palace Surfaces, Testi do Brasil, Thor Granitos, Toledo Mineração, UNQ Stone, Vitoria Stone Group, Willcomex and Yellow Stone.



About It's Natural – It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 202 companies, aims to stimulate and increase the exports of Brazilian ornamental stones through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, image strengthening, and sectoral development in the global market. Over the past two years, the project has impacted more than 600 architects and designers across three continents: North America, Asia, and Europe. Companies interested in joining the project can access and register for free.



About Centrorochas – The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters is actively involved in all national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The organization directly supports Brazilian entrepreneurs in their presence abroad, in conjunction with commercial and operational activities related to the development and advancement of Brazilian companies.



About ApexBrasil – Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency works towards promoting Brazilian products and services abroad and attracting foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these goals, the Agency executes a diverse range of commercial promotion initiatives aimed at promoting exports and showcasing Brazilian products and services abroad. This includes prospective and commercial missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade shows, visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to explore the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms with the objective of strengthening the Brazil brand.





