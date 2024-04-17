Taking PM Modi’S Wicket Is Not Easy: Maharashtra CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that taking the wicket of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an easy task and claimed that the INDIA alliance is suffering from PM Modi's hatred.

“PM Modi has been batting for the last 10 years. The opposition has no bowlers to get his wicket. The next five years will not be spent without PM Modi hitting the opponents for fours and sixes,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said while participating in a bike rally for party nominee Raju Parwe from Ramtek constituency on the last day of the campaigning.

He slammed the opposition parties saying that they neither have a flag nor any agenda and they are worried about commission and corruption only.

“Nation first is the agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by him in 10 years and the work by Congress in 60 years are in front of the people. Modi has devoted his life to the nation's cause,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the voters have to think about whether to vote for those who defame the country by going abroad or by strengthening the hands of PM Modi who has served the country endlessly.

“Opponents have egos while PM Modi has confidence. Arrogance leads to destruction while confidence leads to victory,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that a vote for the Grand Alliance (MahaYuti) is a vote for the progress of the country.

He also appealed to voters to vote for Parwe saying that the symbol of Lord Rama is a bow and arrow while the symbol of Mahayuti is also a bow and arrow.