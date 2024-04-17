Amman Stock Exchange Posts Modest Gain

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded on Wednesday its trading session with a 0.29 percent rise, reaching 2,458 points.Total shares traded reached 6.1 million shares, valued at JD8 million, through 2,856 transactions.Upon reviewing the closing prices of listed companies, 30 witnessed price increases, 30 saw decreases, and 27 remained unchanged.

