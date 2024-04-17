Six People Go Missing In Chernihiv Due To Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people went missing in Chernihiv as a result of a Russian missile strike.

The National Police reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A search and rescue operation is underway in Chernihiv at the site of a Russian strike. As of 1:30 p.m., 14 people were killed, and 61 people were injured, including three children. There is information about six missing citizens," the statement said.

It is noted that social infrastructure facilities, a university building, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's neighborhoods were damaged.



"Police and rescuers are providing all necessary assistance to the victims, psychologists are also working with the injured," the police added.

As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on the morning of April 17.