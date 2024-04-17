KRCS, UK's David Nott Charity Conclude Course For Gaza-Bound Doctors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- A training course for 32 doctors and anesthesia specialists, held in cooperation between the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the British Charitable Trust David Nott, concluded today, Wednesday, before heading to the Gaza Strip.

The Head of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, said in a press conference on this occasion that this course, which was launched last Saturday, worked to prepare the volunteer medical teams in the society and give them the skills of dealing with the injured in the disaster-stricken areas, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Sayer stressed that this cooperation serves humanity, indicating that the association will work to direct their capabilities in implementing this joint mission and provide all necessary assistance and emergency medical care.

For her part, Chargأ© d'Affairs of the British Embassy to the country, Sunny Ahmed, said this session represents the core of values and joint commitment to providing humanitarian aid, expressing her hope that this initiative will contribute to alleviating the suffering in the Gaza Strip.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, which participated in financing and organizing the training course.

In turn, the co-founder of (David Nott) Charity, Dr. Ellie Nott, said that the State of Kuwait is a center for humanitarian work, which forms an essential part of its policy, praising its fruitful cooperation with the charity. (end)

ay









MENAFN17042024000071011013ID1108105915