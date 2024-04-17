PM Modi Working To Make India A Developed Nation: Rao Inderjit Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 17 (IANS) The BJP candidate for the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency Rao Inderjit Singh has said the public mood ahead of the upcoming general elections is in favour of the BJP.

He said that there is huge support among the farmers and the working class for the BJP.

Rao made this statement while inaugurating his Lok Sabha election office in Sector-15 in Gurugram on Wednesday.

"The BJP's aim is the development of every section. There has been tremendous development in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rao said.

Speaking on the BJP's election manifesto, Rao Inderjit Singh said that it has been drafted keeping in view every section and every person of the country.

"Roads, highways and railway networks are getting strengthened in the country as well as the state. Basic facilities are easily available to the people. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's economy has moved from 11th to fifth place in ten years and in the next five years, India will be the third largest economy in the world," Rao said.

Taking a dig at the opposition he said opposition governments did caste politics in Haryana but now the BJP's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Prayas' is being practiced. He said that there is no challenge to him in the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

The Ahir stalwart said that the people of Gurugram love Prime Minister Modi and believe in his guarantees.