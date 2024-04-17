Australia plans to increase defense budget by USD32B over next decade

(MENAFN) Australia revealed on Wednesday its intention to boost its defense budget by 50 billion Australian dollars (USD32 billion) over the next decade and reassess AUUSD72.8 billion in planned expenditures. This decision comes as part of a new defense strategy aimed at bolstering national security and enhancing regional stability.



The Australian government aims to increase its defense budget to AUUSD330 billion within the next decade, which includes funding for the initial costs associated with acquiring nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS partnership, involving the US, UK, and Australia, according to a report from a US news agency. This substantial investment will elevate Australia's total defense spending to 2.4 percent of GDP over the same period.



Defense Minister Richard Marles emphasized that these strategic changes are geared towards safeguarding peace, security, and prosperity in the region. The adjustments in defense spending reflect Australia's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and fostering stability in the face of evolving security challenges.



"The inaugural National Defence Strategy sets out a clear and priority-driven approach to protecting against threats to Australia and our interests," the news agency cited Marles as saying.



Marles further elaborated that the primary objective behind acquiring nuclear-powered submarines through the AUKUS partnership is to safeguard crucial trade routes. Redirecting funds is aimed at enhancing the Australian Defence Force's amphibious capabilities, with a particular focus on investing in the AUKUS submarine program, which is estimated to cost between AUUSD53 to USD63 billion over the next decade. Additionally, funds will be allocated towards acquiring new long-range strike and targeting missiles, including Tomahawk missiles, with an estimated expenditure of AUUSD28 to USD35 billion over the same period.



In a significant development last month, Australia secured its largest single defense export deal to date, valued at over AUUSD1 billion (USD664.5 million), with Germany for the supply of armored vehicles. This underscores Australia's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions of advanced military equipment.



Furthermore, Australia recently announced plans to build its largest navy since World War II, with an investment exceeding USD7 billion aimed at doubling the size of its fleets of major warships and modernizing its naval forces. These initiatives reflect Australia's proactive approach to enhancing its defense posture and ensuring readiness to address contemporary security challenges effectively.

