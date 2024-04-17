IT Outsourcing Market Growth, Report To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) IT outsourcing is the usage of service providers externally to effectively deliver IT-enabled business processes, application services, and infrastructure solutions for business outcomes. IT has become a competitive edge for most organizations. IT outsourcing has become more than a simple cost reduction technique with the cloud migrations and options of cloud services. Several studies have suggested that Application Development and Maintenance have become the most commonly outsourced functions amidst the partial IT outsourcing trends.

Market Dynamics

Demand for Scalable Option, Differentiation, and Adoption of Cloud Surging Market

The future technology adoption plans hover around the adoption of emerging technologies that are predicted to grow exponentially as businesses look to replace outdated infrastructure. Public cloud giants like Google and AW; require on-demand, dynamic, enormous scalability needs. The adoption of 5G is expected to lead to the demand for efficient and scalable network infrastructure in the near future. Also, AI, IoT, and robotic process automation are transforming the customer experience across fintech sectors, enabling the preference for scalable IT infrastructure in the wake of increased P2P transfers and global payments, use of contactless bank cards, and management of cryptocurrency via digital channels. This adoption of software development outsourcing and cloud services has emerged as a viable option for small-scale organizations that want to scale by adding newer customers.

For small or medium-sized businesses, the availability of highly trained technicians is easier with IT operations outsourcing. By employing multiple dedicated IT professionals, the larger companies cannot always find technology generalists to leverage upgraded network maintenance and security. From being a cost reduction tool to a key strategic player, digital transformations and organizations turning to AI, RPA, Cloud, and IoT have opened up the role of IT outsourcing. As a result, enterprises have moved from just focusing on core competencies and leveraging IT as a competitive edge. Managed IT, and service providers, with large teams having trained specialists to address impossible situations. Outsourcing software applications has fastened the time-to-market for companies who do not have a tech background as a core competency.

While focusing on more flexible, tailorable, and evolution-friendly solutions, cloud migration, and adoption of software has made outsourcing customers divert resources from low-value assets to specialized employees. More flexible and asset-free IT services are available on an on-demand basis with the rise of cloud-based services. On the other hand, cloud computing has led to a fundamental shift in how companies pay for and access IT services. Companies that are looking forward to outsourcing cloud services have considered cost optimization as a significant aspect. Therefore, multi-cloud strategies have been gaining momentum and allowing multiple providers in order to reduce concentration risk.

Impact of COVID-19

With the onset of COVID-19, the vulnerability of supply chains is high. A fragile ecosystem included providers of critical IT services for many IT organizations. Additionally, work-from-home compulsions have led the service providers to ensure that mission-critical enterprise customers have all the necessary tools and technologies to provide the speed, security, quality, and overall efficacy of services. According to Snow Software, a poll from 250 IT leaders globally was taken to understand how the onset of the pandemic affected their cloud adoption plans. The result was the acceleration in the adoption of cloud technologies. Further, 82% of them portrayed ramped-up usage of cloud as a direct response to the pandemic and shifted to remote working patterns. As a result, the outsourcing vendors are assisting businesses to scale up infrastructure and withstand high loads. Businesses witnessed the development of a reliable offshore outsourcing partner with expertise across the cloud and to scale infrastructure and migrate their solutions to the cloud.

The critical government's support for small businesses was extended to ensure survivability. Traditionally, the preference for in-house IT support is an issue for SMBs. A March 2020 survey of 2,135 UK business owners by Hitachi Capital Business Finance suggested that 20% of small businesses felt that working remotely for months and tech setup (30%) was holding them back. With funds required to be used across marketing and operational continuity strategies, technology spending in SMEs is likely to glow at a slow pace. As per Interactive Advertising Bureau, UK-based SMEs (64%) believe that digital advertising is crucial to the future of their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific will hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to cost factors and talented skill pool. The Asia-Pacific IT outsourcing market was valued at USD 214 million in 2021 and is expected to be valued at USD 349 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%. North America will account for the second-largest market share and was valued at USD 172 million in 2021, owing to the cost-cutting, expansion of footprint, and adoption of cloud, RPA, and AI transitioning.

Europe will witness steady growth, with the UK occupying the majority of market value. The business transformation and improvement of service quality are driving the market. Latin America and Middle East Africa will account for a competitively lower growth owing to the developing economy.

Competitive Players in the Global IT Outsourcing Market

The key players in the global IT outsourcing market are



IBM Corporation

DXC Technologies

Accenture PLC

NTT Corporation

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Capgemini SE

Wipro Limited

Andela Inc.

WNS Global Services

Pointwest Technologies

ATOS SE

Amadeus IT Group

Specialist Computer Centres (SCC)

HCL Technologies Ltd



Key Highlights



The global IT outsourcing market was valued at USD 105 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 153 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on the size of the organization, the large enterprise is the major shareholder in the global IT outsourcing market. The global market for large enterprises is projected to generate USD 488 million in 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2030.

End-user vertical-wise, BFSI is the largest market holder. The global market for BFSI is projected to generate USD 226 million in 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2030.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to generate USD 349 million and grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Market News



In March 2021, Capgemini announced a five-year agreement with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK's largest police service, to become its strategic IT infrastructure services provider.

In March 2021, SCC AVS partnered with Utelogy to enhance the management, monitoring, and control of video-enabled workplace software solutions.

In March 2021, TCSlaunched a new version of its Data and Analytics Target Operating Model, which allows customers to evaluate the data and analytics and further leverage it to get business transformation outcomes with Microsoft Azure.

In February 2021, WNS announced that they deployed a custom intelligent automation solution in collaboration with Automation Anywhere to equip Virgin Atlantic to process the sudden spike in COVID-19-related refund requests with speed and efficiency while maintaining customer service standards.

In December 2020, Cognizant acquired Inawisdom, a UK-based company dealing with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, to provide solutions for businesses dealing with data and artificial intelligence, cloud, digital engineering, and Internet of Things.

In December 2020, Infosy Limited partnered with Vanguard to provide outsourcing service for software development.

In November 2020, DXC Technology and Tradeshift completed an agreement to transform account payable and procurement processes.

In July 2020, Andela announced a shift from its old operational model to one without any physical offices to steer Andela into an online marketplace accommodative to African developers willing to apply. Andela announced that it would accept engineers from all African countries, expanding its presence from six countries to the entire continent.

In June 2020, HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL's software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud.

In June 2020, ATOS completed its partnerships with Microsoft to jointly address the fast-growing SAP HANA market.

In June 2020,

Amadeus completed its strategic agreement with Vinci Airport to provide a platform for automation to modernize Belgrade Airport.

In June 2020, Wipro Ltd announced that it reached an agreement to acquire Capco, a London-based technology consultancy, for USD 1.45 billion.

In February 2020, NTT Security Limited partnered with Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services to offer its outsourcing services to the latter.



Global IT Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

By Organization Size



Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By End-User Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Telecommunications

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Other End-user verticals



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

