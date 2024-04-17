Kuwait Amir Congratulates Slovakian Pres. On Winning Elections

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a congratulatory cable to the newly elected Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini on winning the presidential elections. In his cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Slovakian president success in assuming office, and everlasting health. (end) bb

