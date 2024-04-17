Kuwait PM Congratulates Newly Elected Slovakian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to the newly elected President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini. In the cable, His Highness the carteaker prime minister expressed good wishes to President Pellegrini, further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end) ahm

