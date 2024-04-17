Enterprise Mobility Management Market Poised To Reach USD 86.3 Bn By 2031 Fueled By Increase In Mobile Devices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report Scope and Overview

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) products are experiencing a surge in demand globally due to the exponential rise in mobile devices. Companies are increasingly prioritizing the protection of their digital infrastructure, thereby propelling Enterprise Mobility Management Market growth. Furthermore, the evolution of cloud-based EMM solutions is fostering a positive outlook for the market. The adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies and the expansion of the mobile workforce by enterprises to boost employee productivity are additional factors driving market expansion. EMM encompasses various applications such as Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), and Mobile Content Management (MCM), among others. These solutions enable organizations to maximize productivity, control costs, and minimize device downtime. By facilitating remote application distribution and ensuring robust security measures such as data encryption and remote data wiping, EMM empowers IT administrators to manage end-user devices effectively.

The Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size was valued at USD 15.54 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 86.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Get a Report Sample of Enterprise Mobility Management Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Amtel

Blackberry Limited

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Sophos

Soti

VMware Others

Market Analysis

As the workplace deploys more mobile devices, the frequency of phishing attacks targeting these devices is escalating, necessitating comprehensive employee training on mobile security protocols. Collaboration between skilled cybersecurity professionals and developers is crucial for ensuring security effectiveness. Encryption of all data using cryptographic hash algorithms and implementing multi-factor authentication mechanisms are essential measures to enhance data integrity and restrict unauthorized access. Blockchain-based cybersecurity solutions offer simplified authentication processes, while AI-powered authentication mechanisms adapt access privileges based on employee network and location, bolstering security.

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-100342" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Enterprise Mobility Management Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Enterprise-Mobility-Management-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Component



Solution Service

On The Basis of Deployment Model



On-Premise Cloud

On The Basis of Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

On The Basis of Devices Type



Laptop

Tablet Smartphones

On The Basis of Industry Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities Others

Key Growth Drivers of the Market



BYOD Policies : Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies continue to gain traction across industries, allowing employees to use personal devices for work purposes. EMM solutions play a pivotal role in managing and securing diverse device types and operating systems within BYOD environments, fostering market expansion.

Data Security Concerns : With the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, organizations prioritize data security. EMM solutions offer comprehensive security features such as data encryption, remote data wiping, and access controls, addressing the critical need for safeguarding corporate data on mobile devices. Integration with Enterprise Systems : EMM solutions are increasingly integrated with other enterprise systems such as identity and access management (IAM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms. Seamless integration enhances interoperability and streamlines administrative processes, driving market adoption.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the enterprise mobility management market. Escalating geopolitical tensions have led to supply chain disruptions, affecting the availability of critical components for EMM solutions. Moreover, economic uncertainty resulting from the conflict has compelled organizations to reevaluate their investment strategies, potentially slowing market growth.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The economic slowdown stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict has adversely affected market expansion. Reduced consumer spending and business investments have constrained market growth, particularly in regions heavily reliant on imports for EMM solutions. For example, a multinational corporation specializing in consumer electronics experienced a decline in EMM solution purchases due to budget constraints amid the economic downturn.

Ask for a Discount @

Key Regional Development

North America dominated the EMM market in 2023, attributed to the presence of key market players and substantial investments in cybersecurity solutions. The region's supportive government initiatives aimed at enhancing digital security further fuel market growth.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by extensive digitalization efforts and the proliferation of mobile devices. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure development and the adoption of BYOD policies are key factors propelling market expansion in the region.

Key Takeaways



The Enterprise Mobility Management Market is poised for exponential growth, driven by increasing mobile device adoption and the imperative for robust digital security solutions.

Cloud-based EMM solutions are reshaping the market landscape, offering scalability and flexibility to meet evolving business needs. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific presents lucrative growth opportunities fueled by digitalization efforts and BYOD adoption.

Recent Developments

In May 2022: CR Canada Ltd. acquired Day 2 Mobility, Ltd., enhancing its enterprise mobility solutions portfolio and reinforcing its position in the AIDC market.

In September 2022: witnessed vMOX expanding its managed mobility services portfolio to meet the demands of multinational companies, aiming for global expansion across 110 countries.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Solution Service



On-Premise Cloud



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises



Laptop

Tablet Smartphones



BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.