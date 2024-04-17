Digital Advertising Market Set To Reach USD 1315.8 Bn By 2031 Riding On Increased Internet Penetration

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

The Digital Advertising Market is experiencing exponential growth as businesses shift their marketing budgets towards digital channels to reach and engage with their target audiences effectively. Digital advertising encompasses a wide range of channels, including search engine advertising, social media advertising, display advertising, video advertising, and native advertising, among others. With the increasing penetration of internet and mobile devices, as well as the rise of social media platforms and online shopping, the demand for digital advertising solutions is on the rise. Moreover, as advertisers seek more targeted, measurable, and cost-effective advertising options compared to traditional media, digital advertising platforms are innovating to offer advanced targeting capabilities, real-time performance tracking, and personalized ad experiences. As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation and prioritize online customer acquisition and engagement, the digital advertising market is poised for further growth and evolution.

Digital advertising is the communication made by a company to advertise and promote its brand, product, or service using various platforms and digital channels. It consists of actions in web browsers, social media pages, blogs, apps, or any other form of contact through the Internet. Advertising was placed in print media mostly in magazines and newspapers. The reach of these was low and there was no certainty that the message will be received by the right target audience. Digital advertising has emerged as a very effective and strong promotional strategy. It is aimed to desire the targeted consumer to do a specific action, like completing a purchase, and helps to increase website traffic and brand visibility. It's one of the most efficient ways for any company to gain new consumers, expand its reach, and diversify its revenue streams.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Advertising Market Size was valued at USD 421.29 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1315.8 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Some of the Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

Google

Baidu

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

International Business Machines Corporation

Facebook

Twitter Inc

Verizon Communication

Hulu Others

Market Analysis

The advertising industry is rapidly becoming automated. Advertising has benefited from automated online advertising because of its scale, cheap cost, and efficiency, which is advantageous for online advertising suppliers. Several advertising platforms, such as Facebook and Google, are seeing an increase in the adoption of technological automation. For travelers and visitors, the Internet has become a very valuable tool. It offers access to destination information, travel planning resources, and feedback from prior visitors. Tourism advertising efforts on a global scale can be extremely successful promotional instruments and are expected to drive market growth exponentially. Any marketing effort is regarded as effective if it boosts higher-quality lead generation while lowering customer acquisition costs. Online advertising contributes significantly to the reduction of these expenditures and the generation of higher-quality leads. The budgets for online advertising are growing in industries ranging from consumer-packaged goods to automobiles, from retail to IT-enabled services. Recent technological developments in communication technology have influenced the shift from traditional print media to online advertising.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Platform Type



Mobile

Desktop & Laptop Others

On The Basis of Ad Format



Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Video Advertising

Online Classifieds Ads Others

On The Basis of Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

On The Basis of Industry Vertical



Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Tourism

IT & Telecom Others

Key Growth Drivers of the Market



Programmatic Advertising : Programmatic advertising has transformed the way ads are bought and sold, enabling advertisers to automate the process of ad placement and optimization. This technology-driven approach allows advertisers to reach their target audience with greater efficiency and precision, leading to improved campaign performance and cost-effectiveness.

Video Advertising Growth : The popularity of online video content has skyrocketed in recent years, presenting advertisers with new opportunities to engage with consumers through video advertising. Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and OTT streaming services offer advertisers access to a captive audience, allowing them to deliver immersive and engaging video ads to viewers. Privacy Concerns and Regulatory Changes : Increasing concerns about data privacy and the rise of regulations such as GDPR and CCPA have prompted advertisers to adopt more transparent and ethical practices in their advertising efforts. Advertisers are now focusing on building trust with consumers by being transparent about data collection and usage, and respecting consumer privacy preferences.

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the digital advertising market, primarily due to economic uncertainties and shifts in consumer behaviour. With geopolitical tensions leading to global economic instability, businesses are becoming more cautious with their advertising budgets, leading to a potential slowdown in ad spending. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and fluctuations in currency exchange rates are adding to the challenges faced by advertisers. Additionally, consumer sentiment is being affected, leading to changes in purchasing patterns and preferences, which can impact advertising strategies.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

The ongoing economic slowdown has led to cautious spending across industries, including advertising. As businesses face financial constraints, they are reevaluating their marketing budgets and prioritizing cost-effective advertising channels. This has led to a shift towards digital advertising, which offers targeted reach and measurable results at lower costs compared to traditional advertising methods. For example, a multinational consumer goods company has reallocated a significant portion of its advertising budget from traditional media channels to digital platforms, citing the need for better ROI and agility in adapting to changing market dynamics.

Key Regional Development

North America dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of more than 34%, owing to relatively higher smartphone usage in the region. Besides, the growing popularity of mobile streaming services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc. is also creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the region.

In addition, factors such as increasing demand for e-commerce platforms, considerable rise in online shopping, and the ability of digital advertisement solutions to offer enhanced shopping experience are expected to drive the growth of the regional market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to record a CAGR with the rising demand for smartphones and increasing internet penetration in the region, especially across China, India, and Japan. In addition, the ongoing proliferation of social media platforms and the increased inclination of businesses to collaborate with influencers to create brand awareness is also favoring the market growth in the region.

Key Takeaways



Technological advancements and increased internet penetration are driving the exponential growth of the digital advertising market.

Automated online advertising is gaining traction, offering scale, cost-efficiency, and higher-quality lead generation.

Smartphone advertising dominates the market, fueled by growing internet and smartphone penetration, and increased consumption of video content. North America leads the market, driven by higher smartphone usage and the popularity of mobile streaming services, while Asia Pacific exhibits significant growth potential due to rising smartphone adoption and the proliferation of social media platforms.

Recent Developments

In May 2023: Endeavor and Harvard University launched an online professional development learning platform named Versity, aiming to provide accessible and high-quality education to professionals worldwide.

