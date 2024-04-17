Global Cosmetic Surgery Market To Surge To $163.3 Billion In 2031: Analysis Of The Industry, Technologies, Pricing, And Competitors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Cosmetic Surgery Market slashes a dynamic niche within the healthcare industry, wielding the instrument of aesthetics to enhance physical appearance. Driven by an ever-growing emphasis on youthfulness and a globalized beauty standard, this market is projected to reach $163.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.92%. This analysis done by SNS Insider helps to understand the market's scope, lucrative opportunities, dissects the impact of global events, and segments.

Market Scope:

The cosmetic surgery market encompasses a diverse array of procedures, ranging from minimally invasive injectables like Botox and dermal fillers to highly intricate surgeries like liposuction, rhinoplasty (nose reshaping), and breast augmentation/reduction. Technological advancements have leads in a new era of minimally invasive techniques, offering faster recovery times and reduced scarring, thus appealing to a broader patient demographic. On the other hand, surgical procedures continue to refine existing techniques and materials, ensuring enhanced safety and long-lasting results.

List of Cosmetic Surgery Companies Profiled in Report:



AbbVie

AviClear

Cynosure

Evolus Inc.

RevanceGalderma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser Johnson & Johnson

Opportunity Analysis:

The market peaks with opportunities driven by several key factors. The expanding middle class in developing nations, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is experiencing a rise in disposable income, allowing them to prioritize aesthetic enhancements. Secondly, the destigmatization of cosmetic surgery, particularly amongst men, is expanding the customer base. Social media's pervasive influence cultivates a culture of body image consciousness, further fueling demand for these procedures. Additionally, the rise of medical tourism presents a lucrative opportunity, with patients seeking affordable, high-quality procedures in countries like Thailand and Mexico.

Impact of Recession:

Discretionary spending often gets impacted during recessions, leading to a potential decline in demand for elective procedures. However, this very economic hardship can create a unique opportunity. Individuals who lose their jobs may seek body contouring procedures to enhance their employability in a competitive job market. Also, cost-conscious patients may opt for less expensive, minimally invasive procedures during economic hardship.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:

The disruption of supply chains, particularly for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, can lead to shortages and price hikes. Additionally, the war has triggered a refugee crisis, diverting resources away from elective procedures in some European nations. However, the long-term impact of the war remains to be seen, and geographically isolated markets may experience minimal disruption.

What are the major segments which will be defining the market study?

The cosmetic surgery market has been segmented by procedure type, gender, age group, and region. Minimally invasive procedures currently hold the dominant market share due to their affordability and shorter recovery times. However, surgical procedures are expected to maintain a steady growth path. The female segment is the current growth leader, but the male segment is poised for significant expansion. Millennials, with their social media savviness and disposable income, are a key demographic driving market growth.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Segmentation:

By Procedure Type



Invasive



Breast Augmentation



Liposuction



Nose Reshaping



Eyelid Surgery



Tummy Tuck

Others

Non-invasive



Botox Injections



Soft Tissue Fillers



Chemical Peel



Laser Hair Removal



Microdermabrasion Others

By Gender



Male Female

By Age Group



13-29

30-54 55 and above

Regional Analysis:

North America is the current leader in the cosmetic surgery market, with established infrastructure, a high concentration of skilled surgeons, and a population receptive to these procedures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its expanding middle class and rapidly developing medical tourism sector. Europe remains a significant market with a mature infrastructure, but its growth is projected to be more moderate.

Recent Developments:



The cosmetic surgery market is experiencing a resurgence post-pandemic, with a significant rise in procedures driven by several factors.

Allergan, a leader in facial aesthetics, is seeing a boom in minimally-invasive procedures like Botox and fillers due to increased focus on video conferencing and selfies. Surgeons at the Quatela Center, a reputable provider, report a surge in body contouring procedures like breast reductions (up 54% since 2019) and liposuction, likely due to lifestyle changes and a renewed interest in physical appearance. This trend is expected to continue as companies like Alma Lasers develop innovative technologies for body sculpting and skin tightening, further fuelling market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The cosmetic surgery market is a dynamic and resilient space, poised for continued growth despite potential economic headwinds and geopolitical turmoil. Technological advancements, an evolving customer base, and a globalized beauty standard will continue to propel this market forward. Understanding the diverse segments and regional variations will equip stakeholders to capitalize on the vast opportunities this market presents. As the world heals its physical wounds, the cosmetic surgery market stands ready to offer a scalpel for both beauty and self-confidence.

