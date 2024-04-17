Digital Banking Platform Market Thrives On Increased Adoption Of Mobile Banking, Digital Payments, And Personalized Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Digital Banking Platform Market Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Banking Platform Market size was valued at USD 10.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The demand for digital banking is on the rise due to increased smartphone penetration, internet connectivity, IoT devices, and AI. This paradigm shift from traditional to digital banking offers advantages such as increased productivity, cost reductions, and expanded income prospects. Moreover, the surge in cloud computing and storage enhances the significance of digital banking platforms. Banks can leverage customizable solutions to transition into digital ecosystems, enhancing customer service and loyalty. The growing demand for digital banking consumers, driven by smartphone proliferation, will further boost the need for digital banking platform solutions.

Market Analysis

The Banking as a Service (BaaS) model has witnessed significant growth in the digital banking industry. This model allows non-bank businesses to offer digital banking services without acquiring a banking license. FinTech companies are adopting BaaS to innovate financial services. Additionally, digital banking platforms' ability to connect directly to bank systems through APIs enhances efficiency and customer experience.

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Appway

COR Financial Solution Ltd

Edgeverve

FIS Global

Fiserv

nCino

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Temenos

Vsoft Corporation Other Players

Growth Factors Propelling the Digital Banking Platform Market



One significant factor is the evolving consumer behavior towards digital channels. Customers increasingly prefer convenient, accessible, and personalized banking experiences, driving the demand for digital banking platforms. The convenience of accessing banking services anytime, anywhere through smartphones and other digital devices is reshaping the industry landscape. Furthermore, regulatory initiatives promoting financial inclusion and digitalization play a crucial role. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are encouraging the adoption of digital banking platforms to enhance financial accessibility, especially in underserved regions. This regulatory push creates favorable conditions for market growth, incentivizing banks and financial institutions to invest in digital infrastructure.

Digital Banking Platform Market Report

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Component:



Platforms

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment type :



On-premises Cloud

By Banking type:



Retail Banking

Corporate Banking Investment Banking

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has extensive implications for the global economy, particularly impacting the digital banking platform market. The disruption of supply chains and trade routes due to the conflict leads to supply shortages and increased costs for technology components, hindering the development and deployment of digital banking platforms. Additionally, heightened cybersecurity concerns, driven by increased hacking activities, necessitate investments in cybersecurity infrastructure, impacting operational costs and profit margins. Indirect effects of the conflict, such as energy price fluctuations and currency exchange rate volatility, further influence consumer spending habits and investment decisions, affecting the demand for digital banking services. Overall, the Russia-Ukraine conflict injects uncertainty and risks into the digital banking platform market, potentially slowing down growth and innovation until geopolitical tensions ease and market conditions stabilize.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic downturn, characterized by reduced economic activity, consumer confidence, and stagnant or negative GDP growth, can have a profound impact on the digital banking platform market. During times of economic uncertainty, consumers tend to prioritize essential expenses over discretionary spending, including investments in financial services and technology. This cautious approach can slow down the adoption of digital banking platforms as consumers delay or scale back their plans to shift to digital channels.

Additionally, businesses may postpone or cancel digital transformation initiatives in response to economic challenges, opting instead for cost-cutting measures and preserving cash flow. This reluctance to invest in digital banking platforms can hinder market growth and innovation, especially among SMEs and startups with limited resources. Moreover, an economic slowdown may worsen credit risk and loan delinquencies, affecting the financial stability of banks and lending institutions. This may lead them to prioritize risk management and regulatory compliance over investments in digital banking platforms, further impeding market expansion.

Key Regional Development

North America dominates the digital banking platform market due to the presence of major companies and rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Asia-Pacific is poised to witness significant growth driven by increasing IT infrastructure and investments from private and governmental entities.

Key Takeaways



Rapid digitization and technological advancements drive the exponential growth of the digital banking platform market.

Banking as a Service (BaaS) emerges as a key trend, enabling non-bank businesses to offer digital banking services. Retail banking leads the market, adapting to changing customer behavior and expectations.

Recent Developments

In February 2024: Dvara Money announced a strategic partnership with Jana Small Finance Bank Limited to revolutionize digital banking services.

