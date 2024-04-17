Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market To Surpass USD 82.01 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Healthcare Expenditure And Sustainability Focus

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market according to the SNS Insider report, reached a valuation of USD 36.5 Billion in 2023. This figure is projected to climb steadily, reaching a staggering USD 82.01 Billion by 2031. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.65% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The global pharmaceutical plastic bottles market is experiencing a period of significant growth, fueled by increasing healthcare spending, a growing demand for dietary supplements, and stringent regulations mandating safe and long-lasting packaging are all propelling the market forward.

Booming Pharmaceutical Spending and Eco-Friendly Innovation Drive Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market

The market upswing is fueled by a projected 29.6% to 33.7% increase in global pharmaceutical spending by 2023, alongside a rising demand for dietary supplements. Stringent regulations for safe and long-lasting packaging further contribute to market expansion. Plastic remains the dominant material due to several advantages: cost-effectiveness (generally cheaper than glass or metal), lightweight design (reducing transportation costs by an estimated 20-30%), and impressive durability with excellent chemical resistance. While specific market share data for plastic compared to alternatives is limited, estimates suggest it holds a dominant position exceeding 60%. As sustainability becomes a key focus, the development of up to 50% recyclable and bio-based plastic bottles for pharmaceuticals offers exciting possibilities for the future.

Major Key Players Included are:

Berry Global Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Amcor Plc, L Company, Gerres heimer AG, Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd, United States of America Plastic Corporation, Alpack Inc, Comar LLC, O. Berk Company, LLC

Segment Leaders in Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market

PET is projected to capture the largest material share (estimated at over 60%) due to its lightweight design, enabling significant cost savings in transportation. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) is also poised for robust growth, likely exceeding 20% market share, valued for its superior barrier properties. Pigmented HDPE variants are particularly sought-after for packaging light-sensitive drugs. Smaller capacity bottles, typically below 100 ml, are expected to hold a dominant market share exceeding 50%, reflecting the growing preference for compact and convenient packaging. Interestingly, plastic bottles designed for ophthalmic and nasal medications are leading the bottle type segment, potentially accounting for over 30% of the market share. This surge is driven by the rising use of corticosteroid treatments and a concerning increase in pollution-induced eye allergies. Screw cap closures remain the most widely used closure type due to their tamper-evident features and ease of use, likely exceeding 70% of the market share. Pharmaceutical companies are the primary consumers, but compounding pharmacies are also utilizing these bottles for customized medication dispensing, contributing to a smaller market share.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Disrupts Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles

The Russia-Ukraine crisis disrupts the pharmaceutical plastic bottle market. Key facility shutdowns, like Ukraine's main petrochemical plant, and sanctions have caused material shortages, leading to potential price increases of up to 20%. Disruptions in resin supply due to logistical hurdles, like the halt of pallet production in Ukraine, can further elevate expenses. Major players are reevaluating sourcing strategies, potentially causing raw material shortages or cost increases exceeding 10% for crucial materials like polyethylene and polypropylene.

While direct production impacts in Ukraine may not heavily affect the U.S. medical supply chain, indirect factors like airspace closures and increased fuel expenses could lead to delays and cost increases for medical supplies, including pharmaceutical packaging, by an estimated 5% to 10%.

How North America, UK and Asia Pacific are Shaping the Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottle Landscape?

North America is expected to maintain its status as a highly attractive market throughout the forecast period. The United States, in particular, is anticipated to dominate the North American market, constituting over 80% of the region's share until 2031. The USA is poised to be a significant driver of demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles in the next decade, fueled by a strong desire for an exceptional healthcare system among the population and supportive state policies that contribute to the growth of the healthcare industry. In the United Kingdom, due to its developed and advanced healthcare system resulting from government efforts, demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles is expected to rise. The UK is foreseen as the second-largest market shareholder in Europe, covering approximately 21% market share.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience swift growth in the global pharmaceutical plastic bottles market due to the region's robust manufacturing sector. Additionally, the availability of inexpensive labor and convenient access to raw materials are anticipated to fuel market growth. China, being one of Asia's major pharmaceutical markets, presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of pharmaceutical plastic bottles.

Recent Developments in the Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market



In December 2021, Comar, a healthcare packaging company, acquired Omega Packaging to strengthen its offerings in child-resistant closures and mold-building, expanding its capabilities for custom pharmaceutical packaging solutions. In September 2021, Pretium Packaging and Alpha Packaging merged, backed by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group. This consolidation expands their product portfolios and customer reach in the advanced packaging solutions market, with potential implications for the pharmaceutical plastic bottle segment.

Key Takeaways From the Report



The market is expected to surpass USD 82 billion by 2031, driven by rising pharmaceutical spending (up to 33.7% by 2023).

Eco-conscious consumers are driving demand for recyclable & bio-based plastic bottles. Invest in these solutions!

Design secure & convenient plastic bottles specifically for online medication sales.

Focus on the US market, where a robust healthcare system fuels high demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles.

Develop strategies to tap into Asia Pacific's cost-effective manufacturing sector. Leverage the report's insights to tailor offerings to Europe's advanced healthcare systems.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Industry Flowchart

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Impact Analysis

5.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

5.2 Impact of Economic Slowdown on Major Countries

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 United States

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Germany

5.2.5 France

5.2.6 UK

5.2.7 China

5.2.8 Japan

5.2.9 South Korea

5.2.10 India

6 Value Chain Analysis

7 Porter's 5 Forces Model

8 Pest Analysis

9 Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Segmentation, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Trend Analysis

9.3 Polyethylene

9.3.1High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

9.3.2 Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

9.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate

9.5 Polypropylene

9.6 Polyvinyl Chloride

10 Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Segmentation, By Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Trend Analysis

10.3 Below 100 ml

10.4 100-250 ml

10.5 Above 250 ml

11 Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Segmentation, By Bottle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Trend Analysis

11.3 Plastic Bottles for Opthalmic/Nasal formulations

11.4 Plastic Bottles for Solid Formulations

11.5 Plastic Bottles for Liquid

12 Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Segmentation, By Closure Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Trend Analysis

12.3 Screw Cap

12.4 Crown Cap

12.5 Friction Fit

12.6 Other Closures

13 Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Segmentation, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Trend Analysis

13.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

13.4 Compounding Pharmacies

14 Regional Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Benchmarking

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Recent Developments

16.3.1 Industry News

16.3.2 Company News

16.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

17 Use Case and Best Practices

18 Conclusion

