Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is experiencing a significant surge, driven by a growing awareness of sleep apnea and its health consequences.

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2023 and is projected by SNS Insider analysts to reach USD 7.82 billion by 2031.

The market growth is defined by various devices used to diagnose and treat sleep apnea. These include Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, the gold standard for treating moderate to severe sleep apnea, which deliver a constant stream of air pressure through a mask to keep the airway open. Auto-CPAP machines automatically adjust the air pressure throughout the night based on the patient's needs. Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines deliver two different pressure levels a higher pressure when inhaling and a lower pressure when exhaling for patients with more complex breathing problems.

List of Sleep Apnea Devices Companies Profiled in Report:



ResMed

Phillips Respironics

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Curative Medical Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Somnetics International Inc.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Compumedics Limited Itamar Medical Ltd

Opportunity Landscape:

The rising geriatric population (47% rise in U.S.), a demographic segment highly susceptible to sleep apnea, coupled with increasing disposable income and growing urbanization, particularly in developing economies, are fuelling market expansion. Additionally, advancements in technology are leading to the development of more user-friendly and comfortable devices, such as smaller, quieter CPAP machines and mobile apps that monitor sleep quality and therapy adherence.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product type



Medical gadgets Diagnostic equipment

By End users



Sleep research facilities Setting/Individual Home Care

Which sub-segment of“product type” segment will be helping the key players to improve their profit pool?

Certainly, while the therapeutic device segment currently dominates the global sleep apnea devices market with 79% of share, driven by Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, a hidden gem is emerging. Oral appliances, projected to experience the highest growth rate within the therapeutic devices segment, are poised to become a key profit driver for market leaders. This surge is attributable to several factors. Firstly, oral appliances offer enhanced comfort compared to traditional PAP masks, with a focus on user-friendliness. Studies suggest better adherence rates due to this increased comfort. Secondly, the demographics of sleep apnea patients are shifting. With a significant portion of 50% of diagnosed cases falling within the 35–64-year age group, a demographic known for prioritizing convenience and discretion, oral appliances cater well to these preferences.

Finally, the market for oral appliances is still nascent, offering ample space for innovation and feature integration, attracting key players to invest in research and development for this promising sub-segment.

What are the regions which companies should tap into for their overall market growth?

While North America currently holds the largest share of the sleep apnea device market at roughly 52%, according to SNS Insider Analysis, the APAC region presents the most exciting growth opportunity. Here, a booming population with a rising prevalence of sleep apnea, particularly in countries like India where an estimated 14% of adults are affected, creates significant demand. This, coupled with a projected CAGR of 7.14% for the APAC market compared to the global average, makes it a lucrative target for companies. Europe is another region with promising growth due to an aging population and increasing healthcare spending. By contrast, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa have a lower market share due to limited awareness about sleep apnea and underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure. However, these regions also hold potential for future growth as education and economic development improve.

Should new entrants need to be concerned about the external turmoil?

New entrants to the global sleep apnea devices market, expected to reach $7.82 billion by 2031, shouldn't be discouraged by potential external turmoil. The core demographics fuelling this growth are undeniable. Over 936 million people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea, a number projected to climb to 1 billion by 2031. This patient pool is further amplified by an aging population, with those over 55 particularly susceptible. While economic downturns can cause temporary dips in discretionary medical spending, the essential nature of sleep apnea treatment ensures a resilient market. New entrants can navigate this landscape by focusing on niche demographics, like travel-friendly CPAP machines, or by developing innovative, cost-effective solutions to address affordability concerns. By capitalizing on these trends, newcomers can carve out a profitable space in this dynamic and ever-growing market.

Recent developments:

ResMed, Philips Respironics, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare are leading companies constantly innovating to develop more advanced, user-friendly devices. Examples include CPAP machines with built-in humidifiers and heated tubing to improve comfort, and auto-titrating CPAP machines that automatically adjust pressure based on real-time breathing patterns. Additionally, there's a growing focus on cloud-based data management platforms for remote patient monitoring and improved treatment outcomes.

Key takeaways



The sleep apnea devices market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Rising awareness, a growing at-risk population, technological advancements, and increasing disposable income are driving market expansion.

Regional variations highlight promising opportunities in Asia Pacific, while established markets like North America are expected to maintain steady growth. The impact of external events like pandemics can be short-term, and the market's inherent resilience is evident in its adaptation to changing healthcare landscapes. Continuous advancements by key players in device design, data management, and remote monitoring further solidify the positive outlook for the sleep apnea devices market, offering a breath of fresh air for millions struggling with sleep-disordered breathing.

