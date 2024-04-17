Why Are School-Aged Boys So Attracted To Hateful Ideologies?

(MENAFN- The Conversation)

In this episode of Don't Call Me Resilien , we look at the current rise of white supremacy and how that rise has filtered down into the attitudes of school-aged boys.

Anecdotally, and in polls conducted by Angus Reid and the Girl Guides of Canada, school-aged children are expressing concern about the sexist, homophobic and racist attitudes they are experiencing in their classrooms. And the research supports them: experts say the rise in far-right ideologies globally has impacted school-age students .

Many experts point to Andrew Tate, the far-right social media influencer as one of the culprits. Teachers say he has a big presence in the classroom .

On top of that, there's been an exponential rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in Canada that have also impacted the classroom.

Why are boys especially attracted to these hateful ideologies? As we near the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Dec. 6 we spoke with to two experts who have been thinking a lot about this question.

Teresa Fowler is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Education at Concordia University of Edmonton whose research focuses on critical white masculinities.

Lance McCready is an associate professor in the Department of Leadership, Higher and Adult Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto. His research explores education, health and the well-being of Black men, boys and queer youth, especially in urban communities and schools.

Teachers say they are seeing signs that Andrew Tate is in their classroom. Tate is the social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

In Kansas, a third grade teacher, Bekah Noel talks to a student between lessons. Teachers say the pandemic caused severe limitations in their teaching. (AP Photo/Nicholas Ingram)

Resources

Inside the violent, misogynistic world of TikTok's new star, Andrew Tate

The Boyhood Initiative

How to Advocate at School for Yourself or Someone You Love , the first bilingual self-advocacy resource for K-12 students experiencing gender identity discrimination at school.

Rebels with a Cause: Reimagining Boys, Ourselves and Our Culture by Niobe Way

The Mask You Live In

Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire

