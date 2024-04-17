Paindrainer AB to be granted patent for its unique patient-centric concept for chronic pain management

(MENAFN- Paindrainer ) At its core, this patent outlines a personalized pain-management platform that leverages users’ own data and a neural network analysis to provide tailored recommendations. These recommendations are fully adaptive to each user, aiming to alleviate pain and enhance quality of life by adjusting behaviours or activities. The patent is also the basis for pursuing additional protection for other indications.

"The successful grant of our patent marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionizing pain management. Our innovative system exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology with the potential to enhance staff efficiency in pain clinics through remote monitoring, while improving patient retention and adherence to treatment plans. The approval means that we effectively protect the company’s intangible assets.”, says Erik Frick, CEO Paindrainer AB.

Paindrainer AB collaborates with Potter Clarkson LLP IP law firm for strategies and applications.

“This is a significant patent in the field of pain management, which will bring much-needed relief to patients suffering from a wide range of conditions associated with chronic pain. In examining the patent application, the European Patent Office did not find anything even remotely similar to this technology, which underlines what a breakthrough it is and reinforces Paindrainer’s position at the forefront of pain management. We are pleased to have been able to support the company in protecting their innovation with this successful and important patent.”, says Dave Clark, Partner at Potter Clarkson.

The Paindrainer® mobile application is the first evidence-based digital tool demonstrating improved quality of life for individuals living with chronic pain. The product is FDA registered as a Medical Device Class I. The solution is powered by leveraging advanced algorithms and is fully adaptive to each individual patient, featuring the unique proprietary 360o patient-centric approach. This approach provides guidance on how to achieve a personalized activity balance to reach an optimal functional level and alleviate pain.





