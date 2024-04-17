‘Startup Terminal 40 Under 40’ 2024 Award Nomination is now open

(MENAFN- PR Infoline) Dubai, April 17, 2024: Startup Terminal, the leading digital magazine on Entrepreneurship, Technology & Business announces the 2024 edition of the ‘Startup Terminal 40 Under 40’ list. The list will highlight the next generation of leaders from a variety of business sectors from around the world.

Nominations are now open for Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs, and Change agents in the field of business, technology, entrepreneurship, and more from around the world.

“We are looking for promising up-and-comers globally, whose potential influence on the industry they work for is strong. We highly encourage young leaders and entrepreneurs to participate in the nomination process showcasing their valuable contributions to their organization and industry” says Natalia Gurin, Editorial Head at Startup Terminal.

The 2024 ‘Startup Terminal 40 Under 40’ list will recognize rather than rank the professionals making major contributions to the world of work early in their careers.

Nomination Deadline is May 24, 2024 and declaration of results will be on June 10, 2024

“We are looking for those who have gone above and beyond to ensure the success of their teams, brands, or products. Nominations are welcome from all quarters of the ecosystem in the world of business and entrepreneurship” added Natalia Gurin.







