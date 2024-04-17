Crypto Banking Report 2024: Europe leads with 64 banks, followed by North America with 30 banks

(MENAFN- Finery Markets)



Finery Markets partners with Coincubto deliver Crypto Banking Report 2024



Europe leads in adopting crypto banking, followed by North America, Asia, and South and Central America.



The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US marks a significant milestone in legitimizing Bitcoin as an institutional-grade investment vehicle. This attracts a diverse investor base in the traditional finance (TradFi)sector.



Limassol, Cyprus — 16 April, 2024 — Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial crypto ECN and provider of trading SaaS for institutional players, partnered with Coincub.com, an award-winning crypto technical analysis platform, to support the delivery of Crypto Banking Report 2024.



The number of banks or financial firms providing cryptocurrency banking services is rapidly increasing, led by Europe and followed by North America with 30 banks, Asia with 24 banks, and South and Central America with 13 banks.



The report investigates the increased interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) products among financial institutions, leveraging blockchain technology’s benefits.



Other report highlights include the growing momentum towards adopting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), stablecoins, and tokenization, as well as key trends, opportunities, and challenges facing the sector.



Konstantin Shulga, co-founder and CEO of Finery Markets: “A renewed spate of interest surrounding digital assets is currently leading to a closer connection between the blockchain economy and traditional finance. However, the fragmented nature of the crypto market presents challenges in terms of making it more accessible for investment and banking institutions. As a crypto native ECN serving clients in 30 countries, we are seeing a growing interest in capitalizing on this momentum. Still, there is also a demand for more institutionalized and matured services from crypto-native infrastructure. This report improves the connection between crypto and traditional banking services”.



About Coincub

Coincubis an award-winning crypto technical analysis platform recognized for offering bespoke analysis of the crypto economy for crypto investors. We provide comprehensive analyses on a country-by-country basis and offer insights into legally compliant uses of cryptocurrencies. Our analysts comprise crypto experts and industry leaders who offer holistic knowledge using real-time qualitative and quantitative data.



About Finery Markets



Finery Markets, a premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 30 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.



Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 100+ digital asset players, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players and provide them with seamless access to a vast network of partners, enabling them to navigate their operations smoothly and efficiently.







MENAFN17042024007535016299ID1108105341