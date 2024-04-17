Banque Saudi Fransi – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BSF’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of timely and appropriate extraordinary support from the government in case of need (KSA sovereign ratings: ‘A+’/‘A1’/Positive). The Saudi banks are considered systemically important banks that play an important role in building and nurturing the economy, underpinning the Saudi government’s willingness to maintain stability in the domestic financial system. Hence, the authorities have a strong track record of supporting banks and have the financial capacity to provide assistance in the event of stress. CI revised the Outlook on the Saudi sovereign’s LT FCR to Positive from Stable last year. As BSF already benefits from the maximum upward notching that is possible from an ESL of High, the Outlook for the LT FCR remains Stable.



The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’, reflecting BSF’s solid intrinsic financial and business strength and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’, indicating modest risk. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia reflects the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary flexibility and geopolitical risks against strong fiscal and external buffers, and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers and a healthy funding structure, which primarily consists of domestic customer deposits with little dependence on cross-border funding.



The CFS rating is supported by the Bank’s strong corporate banking franchise, overall good asset quality with a low level of NPLs and strong credit loss absorption capacity, sound profitability – particularly at the operating profit level – and comfortable liquidity underpinned by stable deposit-based funding. Saudi banks, including BSF, have little dependence on cross-border funding and liquidity is supported by stable domestic customer deposits. Moreover, the Saudi government remains strongly supportive of the domestic banking sector. BSF’s very good capitalisation, in what is considered a well-capitalised Saudi banking system, is an important rating supporting factor. In terms of credit challenges, BSF has a concentration in corporate banking (although the Bank is aiming to diversify with its growing retail banking business), and there are concentration risks within both the loan and deposit portfolios – as is common in the sector. In addition, ongoing geopolitical risks persist in the region.



The risk profile of both BSF’s business model and the underlying asset portfolio is prudent and conservative. The Bank’s overall asset quality metrics are sound. NPLs and the NPL ratio declined sharply in 2023 due to a high level of write-offs. The NPL ratio is low and NPLs remain fully covered in terms of loan loss reserve provisions. Credit loss absorption capacity is strong, and both the extended NPL coverage ratio and capitalisation are at very good levels. BSF’s balance sheet contains a solid level of liquid assets and marketable securities, with a significant proportion deployed in Saudi government and other investment grade securities.



BSF’s profitability is sound, supported by good margins and cost efficiency. Operating profitability has been consistently strong due to good growth in and contribution by retail banking which complements its important corporate banking business. Operating profitability was stronger in 2023, driven by higher operating income, specifically net interest income though higher volumes and margins, amid a high interest rate environment. BSF’s return on this metric is above the peer average. Despite significant cost of risk, the Bank’s ROAA was also higher in 2023 but remains slightly below the peer bank average.



The Bank’s liquidity profile is sound and is underpinned by stable deposit-based funding. While its customer deposits are less retail-oriented and weighted to corporate deposits, these funds are mainly from sovereign public-sector deposits and corporates that tend to be sticky. Interest-bearing deposit funding has increased reflecting the higher interest rate environment. Although the proportion of wholesale funding has also been increasing over the years, including in 2023, the Bank has overall small reliance in terms of bank deposits and senior debt. In 2023, the Bank issued a number of facilities, including a USD900mn 5-year sukuk. Liquidity risk for the Bank is considered low. The Saudi banking system in general has a relatively healthy liquidity profile, while BSF has a comfortable liquidity position despite the marginally higher LDR last year.



BSF’s capitalisation is strong. The Bank has a track record of robust capital ratios, with CET-1 and Tier 1 ratios maintained at a high level for some years, while leverage is moderate. SAMA has always encouraged Saudi banks to maintain high levels of capital adequacy by global standards.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in Outlook in either direction likely in the short to medium term.

Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade over the next 12 months appears unlikely as the Bank’s BSR is already at a very high level – as is the CFS.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade of the Bank’s FCRs or a revision of the outlook to Negative would require a deterioration of the BSR or a downgrade of the sovereign’s ratings (unlikely as the sovereign outlook is currently Positive), or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given BSF’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its CFS or BSR appears unlikely in the short term and would probably require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics.





The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1986. The ratings were last updated in April 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



