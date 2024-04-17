Nikai unveils next-generation Google TVs redefining home entertainment

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai – April 17, 2024: Nikai, a pioneer in innovative home and consumer appliances, is proud to announce the launch of its latest range of Google TVs equipped with QED Technology that is poised to redefine home entertainment. Introducing six new models, ranging from the versatile 50-inch QLED Smart 4K LED TV to the expansive 86-inch QLED Smart 4K LED TV, Nikai's new lineup promises an unparalleled viewing experience for consumers.

Designed with the modern household in mind, Nikai's Google TVs offer a perfect blend of performance and versatility. Featuring excellent picture quality and powered by Android TVTM OS, these TVs deliver the most immersive visuals and seamless streaming, making every movie night or gaming session an immersive experience.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Jean Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of the Nikai Group said, "At Nikai, we are deeply committed to transforming the landscape of home entertainment, striving to redefine how families engage with content within the comfort of their own homes. With our latest lineup of Google TVs, we are proud to introduce a fusion of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled quality to elevate the viewing experience for every household. By integrating innovative features and advanced functionality, we aim to empower our customers to indulge in their favourite shows, movies, and more with unprecedented immersion and enjoyment."

The QLED Smart 4K LED TVs, available in 50, 55, 60, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes, represent the pinnacle of home entertainment technology. With stunning 4K resolution and advanced Quantum Dot technology, these TVs deliver unparalleled brightness and colour accuracy, showcasing lush images with deep blacks and crisp details that elevate every viewing experience. With the added support of HDR10+, they excel in enhancing contrast and brightness, with a wide colour gamut that ensures the accurate and rich reproduction of all hues unveiling the subtle nuances in every scene with vivid realism.

Meanwhile, the integrated Dolby Atmos speakers deliver immersive 3D sound, enveloping viewers in a multi-dimensional audio experience that perfectly complements the breathtaking visuals. They also feature MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology that ensures smooth and fluid motion in every scene, eliminating motion blur and enhancing visual clarity for fans of both sports and video games.

Beyond visual excellence, Google TVs offer superior integration and a streamlined user experience, distinguishing them from standard Android LED TVs. Offering a tighter integration of Google services and the Android TV operating system, these licensed televisions ensure smoother performance and better compatibility with Google's ecosystem of apps and services. Additionally, users can expect timely software updates directly from Google, including new features, performance enhancements, and security patches, ensuring that their viewing experience remains up-to-date and secure.

Nikai's QLED Smart TVs are also engineered for versatility and convenience. With integrated voice command functionality in the remote, users can easily control their TV hands-free. These TVs also come equipped with Miracast and Airplay support, allowing seamless content sharing from compatible devices. Moreover, with multiple USB and HDMI ports, users can effortlessly connect their favourite devices, from gaming consoles to streaming devices.

The launch of Nikai's new Google TV lineup reflects the brand's dedication to innovation and customer-centricity, providing consumers with access to the latest advancements in home entertainment. As Nikai continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, customers can expect nothing but the best in quality and performance from every Nikai product.

For more information about Nikai's new range of Google TVs and to explore the full lineup of products, visit the website (nikai.com) or the social media handles of the Nikai.







