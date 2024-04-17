Death Toll From Russian Attack On Chernihiv Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in Russian missile strikes on Chernihiv on April 17 has increased to 13, and the number of the injured has risen to 60.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"Thirteen dead and over 60 injured in Chernihiv. Two children are among those injured," he said.

According to the minister, the victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Russians hit Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles – regional governor

"Police officers examine all apartments in damaged houses, helping the wounded. Psychologists continue to work. Employees of the bodies and divisions of the Interior Ministry system in the Chernihiv region organized blood donations for the injured. We are rescuing, helping, and documenting yet another Russian war crime," Klymenko added.

Early on April 17, Russian troops hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles. Earlier reports said that the attack had killed 11 people and injured 22. Three people were listed as missing.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service