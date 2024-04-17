Plane Flying To Dubai Returns To Airport Due To Unfavourable Weather

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) flight J2 011 on the Baku-Dubairoute had to return to the airport due to adverse weatherconditions observed in the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

It was reported that all the passengers on AZAL Baku-Dubai-Bakuflights can receive additional information from [email protected] or contact the call centreor representative offices of "Azerbaijan Airlines".