Plane Flying To Dubai Returns To Airport Due To Unfavourable Weather

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) flight J2 011 on the Baku-Dubairoute had to return to the airport due to adverse weatherconditions observed in the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.
It was reported that all the passengers on AZAL Baku-Dubai-Bakuflights can receive additional information from [email protected] or contact the call centreor representative offices of "Azerbaijan Airlines".
MENAFN17042024000195011045ID1108105194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.