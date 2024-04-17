BRS Will Be Shut In 3 Months, Retorts Telangana Minister To KCR’S Jibe On Cong’S Grim Future

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Retorting to a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) jibe that the Congress government would not last more than a year in the state, a Telangana Minister claimed on Wednesday that the BRS would be“shut” in three months and only three MLAs would remain in it.

Telangana's Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was reacting to BRS President and former Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) prediction that the Congress government in Telangana would not last more than a year.

He dared KCR to touch the Congress and warned that the BRS would be“uprooted.”

Talking to media persons in Nalgonda, he alleged that BRS leaders were conspiring to buy MLAs.

He threw a challenge at the BRS, saying it will not win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

He stated that he was ready to face any punishment if the BRS got even one seat.

Terming next month's Lok Sabha polls a fight between the Congress and the BJP, he exuded confidence that the grand old party would win 12-13 seats in the state.

The minister also stated that KCR and KT Rama Rao would definitely go to jail.

“We will welcome them in Cherlapally Jail by constructing a double bedroom house for them,” he said, mocking the double bedroom housing scheme of the previous BRS government.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy District on Tuesday, the BRS chief had said that the Congress government may not last more than a year.

The former Chief Minister remarked that nobody knows who will join the BJP and when.

"We don't know, the Chief Minister himself may jump to the BJP," KCR had said.