Kuwait's Gov't Denies Sahel App Hack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The official spokesman of the unified government application of electronic services "Sahel," Yousef Kathem denied on Wednesday that "Sahel" has been hacked.

He said that the notification received by users of the application is related to the addition of a new service from the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

Yousef Kathem pointed out in a press statement that the service provided by (Nazaha) is for financial disclosure services for those covered by Law No. 2 of 2016 who are subject to the provisions of financial disclosure.

He explained further that the notification reached all users of (Sahel), whose number exceeds one million and 700 thousand users, which led to slowing down some of the application services

He stressed the need to obtain information from trusted sources and not to spread any rumors or false information through social media. (end)

