Deputy FM Receives Phone Call From UK Top Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a phone call from UK's Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and UN at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tareq Ahmad. During the phone call, both sides discussed the two countries' bilateral relations, the latest regional and international issues, as well as topics of common interest. (end) nma

