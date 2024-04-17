Pakistan Blocks X Citing 'Failure To Adhere To Law' Court Govt Orders To Revoke Ban Within One Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan's Sindh High Court (SHC) directs the government to revoke its

Pakistan's interior ministry said on Wednesday it ordered the temporary blockage of social media platform X in February on national security concerns, confirming a long-suspected shutdown have reported problems using X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan since mid-February, but the government made no official announcements interior ministry mentioned the shutdown in a written court submission on Wednesday.\"It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban,\" the report seen by Reuters said Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding suspension of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, within one week, reported Geo News SHC chief justice's remarks come as X, which is used by millions of Pakistanis, has been suspended since February owing to the government's decision to curb access to the social media platform citing national security threats.

Last month, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) told the court that it blocked the social media platform after receiving directions from the Ministry of Interior and intelligence agencies.\"

