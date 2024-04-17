America fixes new sanctions on Iran

(MENAFN) In response to Iran's recent aerial attack on Israel, the United States is gearing up to impose a fresh wave of sanctions on Tehran, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The decision comes after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged allies to take punitive measures against the Islamic Republic in the wake of the attack.



The weekend assault, as reported by Israel, involved the launch of numerous missiles and kamikaze drones by Iran, with Israel claiming to have intercepted the majority of them.



However, Tehran maintains that it successfully targeted several Israeli military installations in retaliation for an earlier Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers, including two generals.



In a statement, Sullivan revealed that President Joe Biden, in collaboration with United States lawmakers and international partners, is devising a comprehensive response to Iran's actions.



This response includes the imposition of new sanctions targeting Iran's missile and drone program, as well as entities supporting the IRGC and Iran's Defense Ministry. The United States expects its allies to follow suit in implementing similar measures.



Sullivan emphasized that the objective of these sanctions is to contain and degrade Iran's military capabilities and effectiveness, while also addressing its broader problematic behaviors.



Echoing Sullivan's remarks, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed during a press conference at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC that additional sanctions against Iran are forthcoming in the coming days.



The move underscores escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as the broader implications for regional stability. As the situation continues to unfold, the implementation of these sanctions is likely to further strain relations between the two nations and heighten geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

MENAFN17042024000045015687ID1108105141