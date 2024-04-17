China unveils scheme to end Ukraine war

(MENAFN) During a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of prioritizing peace and stability in Ukraine over personal interests or gains. The discussion, held at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, underscored China's commitment to facilitating a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



President Xi outlined four key principles aimed at preventing further escalation of the conflict.



Firstly, he stressed the necessity of upholding peace and stability as paramount objectives, urging all parties to refrain from pursuing selfish gains. Additionally, Xi emphasized the importance of ceasing actions that exacerbate tensions, emphasizing the need to avoid "adding fuel to the fire" and creating conditions conducive to peace restoration.



Furthermore, President Xi called for efforts to mitigate the conflict's impact on the global economy, urging parties to avoid destabilizing global industrial and supply chains. The Chinese leader's remarks reflect China's recognition of the interconnectedness of global affairs and the potential repercussions of continued conflict in Ukraine.



In response, Chancellor Scholz expressed Germany's willingness to engage in discussions aimed at contributing to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Scholz highlighted the significant impact of the Ukraine crisis on Germany's core interests, including disruptions to energy supplies and global trade. Moreover, he underscored the broader implications of the conflict for European security and the international order.



The meeting between President Xi and Chancellor Scholz highlights the diplomatic efforts of key global stakeholders to address the Ukraine conflict and its far-reaching consequences. By prioritizing peace and stability and advocating for collective action, China and Germany demonstrate their commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges of our time.

