New Delhi supports unity in violence-struck area

(MENAFN) In a bid to address the longstanding ethnic violence plaguing Manipur state in northeastern India, Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to prioritize efforts to restore unity and peace ahead of the upcoming general elections. Shah's visit to the region underscores the central government's commitment to resolving the conflict and fostering stability in the violence-stricken state, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions since May 2023.



The unrest in Manipur primarily revolves around animosity between the Meitei majority residing in the state's valley and the Kuki tribes inhabiting the surrounding hills. The clashes have resulted in over 200 casualties and the displacement of tens of thousands of individuals, exacerbating communal divisions and threatening the region's stability.



During his visit, Shah condemned attempts to disrupt peace in Manipur, emphasizing the government's determination to counteract efforts aimed at destabilizing the region. He attributed the violence to external forces seeking to sow discord and emphasized the need for unity and cohesion among Manipur's diverse communities.



In a pointed critique directed at the opposition Congress party, Shah accused it of exacerbating divisions in Manipur for political gain. He framed the upcoming elections as a choice between those advocating for the state's unity and those seeking to exploit ethnic tensions for divisive purposes, rather than a simple contest between political parties.



Amid the Kuki community's calls for a separate administration in tribal-dominated areas, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means. He highlighted the importance of engaging with all stakeholders to address grievances and facilitate reconciliation between the conflicting parties.



Echoing Shah's sentiments, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding the state's integrity and promoting inclusive governance. Singh stressed the BJP's commitment to addressing the root causes of the violence and fostering a conducive environment for peace and development in Manipur.



As India prepares for parliamentary elections scheduled from April 19 to June 1, the government's efforts to address the ethno-political dynamics in Manipur take on added significance. The outcome of these elections will not only shape the political landscape of the region but also have far-reaching implications for peace and stability in Manipur and beyond.

