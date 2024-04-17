Telegram founder claims US government wants backdoor access

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder of the social media platform Telegram, disclosed in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that the United States government had sought a backdoor to the platform to potentially surveil its users. Durov cited the FBI's attention as a key factor in his decision to abandon plans to establish the company's headquarters in San Francisco.



Originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, Durov gained prominence as the co-founder of VK, often referred to as Russia's equivalent of Facebook. Following disagreements with the Russian government, Durov sold his stake in VK in 2014 and embarked on the development of Telegram, a messaging service and social media platform renowned for its security features.



Despite initial intentions to establish Telegram in the United States, Durov's experiences during visits to the country were overshadowed by surveillance and scrutiny from security agencies. Durov recounted encounters with FBI surveillance, describing the attention as unsettling.



During his interview with Carlson, Durov revealed that one of his senior employees had been approached by United States cybersecurity officers in a covert attempt to recruit the engineer without his knowledge. These revelations shed light on the extent of government interest in accessing encrypted communication platforms like Telegram.



The disclosure underscores the ongoing debate surrounding privacy and government surveillance, particularly in the digital realm. As technology continues to evolve, the tension between security concerns and individual privacy rights remains a pressing issue, with implications for both users and developers of communication platforms.

