Wednesday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Brazilian Championship highlights include São Paulo vs. Flamengo, Corinthians vs. Juventude, and Palmeiras vs. Internacional, all on Wednesday, the 17th.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, U-20 Asia Cup, U-20 Brazilian Championship, UEFA Champions League , Uruguayan Cup, among others.
AFC Champions League
07:00 - Ulsan Hyundai vs Yokohama F. Marinos - ESPN and Star+
AFC Cup
09:00 - Abdish-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners FC - ESPN and Star+
U-23 Asia Cup
10:00 - Uzbekistan U-23 vs Malaysia U-23 - Star+
U-20 Brazilian Championship
15:00 - Athletico-PR U-20 vs Santos U-20 - Santos Football Club (Youtube)
15:15 - Flamengo U-20 vs Palmeiras U-20 - Sportv
16:30 - São Paulo U-20 vs Botafogo U-20 - SPFC Play
UEFA Champions League
16:00 - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - TNT and Max
16:00 - Manchester City vs Real Madrid - Max
Cup of Portugal
16:15 - Porto vs Vitória Guimarães - ESPN and Star+
Green Cup
20:00 - Vila Nova vs Cuiabá
Uruguayan Cup
20:30 - Peñarol vs Montevideo City Torque - Star+
Brazilian Championship
19:00 - Grêmio vs Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere
19:00 - RB Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama - Premiere
20:00 - Atlético-MG vs Criciúma - Premiere
20:00 - Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro - Premiere
20:00 - Juventude vs Corinthians - Premiere
21:30 - Flamengo vs São Paulo - Globo and Premiere
21:30 - Palmeiras vs Internacional - Premiere
