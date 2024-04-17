               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Wednesday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/17/2024 6:25:16 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Brazilian Championship highlights include São Paulo vs. Flamengo, Corinthians vs. Juventude, and Palmeiras vs. Internacional, all on Wednesday, the 17th.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, U-20 Asia Cup, U-20 Brazilian Championship, UEFA Champions League , Uruguayan Cup, among others.
AFC Champions League


  • 07:00 - Ulsan Hyundai vs Yokohama F. Marinos - ESPN and Star+

AFC Cup

  • 09:00 - Abdish-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners FC - ESPN and Star+


U-23 Asia Cup

  • 10:00 - Uzbekistan U-23 vs Malaysia U-23 - Star+

U-20 Brazilian Championship

  • 15:00 - Athletico-PR U-20 vs Santos U-20 - Santos Football Club (Youtube)
  • 15:15 - Flamengo U-20 vs Palmeiras U-20 - Sportv
  • 16:30 - São Paulo U-20 vs Botafogo U-20 - SPFC Play

UEFA Champions League

  • 16:00 - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - TNT and Max
  • 16:00 - Manchester City vs Real Madrid - Max

Cup of Portugal

  • 16:15 - Porto vs Vitória Guimarães - ESPN and Star+

Green Cup

  • 20:00 - Vila Nova vs Cuiabá

Uruguayan Cup

  • 20:30 - Peñarol vs Montevideo City Torque - Star+

Brazilian Championship

  • 19:00 - Grêmio vs Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere
  • 19:00 - RB Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama - Premiere
  • 20:00 - Atlético-MG vs Criciúma - Premiere
  • 20:00 - Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro - Premiere
  • 20:00 - Juventude vs Corinthians - Premiere
  • 21:30 - Flamengo vs São Paulo - Globo and Premiere
  • 21:30 - Palmeiras vs Internacional - Premiere

Where to watch São Paulo's game live

  • The game Flamengo vs São Paulo will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 21:30.

What channel will broadcast the Corinthians game in the Brazilian Championship

  • The game Juventude vs Corinthians will be broadcast live on Premiere at 20:00.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • 21:30 - Flamengo vs São Paulo - Brazilian Championship

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Wednesday, 17.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Wednesday, 17.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Wednesday, 17.

Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
ESPN

  • 07:00 - Ulsan Hyundai vs Yokohama F. Marinos - AFC Champions League
  • 09:00 - Abdish-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners FC - AFC Cup
  • 16:15 - Porto vs Vitória Guimarães - Cup of Portugal

Sportv

  • 15:15 - Flamengo U-20 vs Palmeiras U-20 - U-20 Brazilian Championship
  • 19:00 - Grêmio vs Athletico-PR - Brazilian Championship

Premiere

  • 19:00 - Grêmio vs Athletico-PR - Brazilian Championship
  • 19:00 - RB Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama - Brazilian Championship
  • 20:00 - Atlético-MG vs Criciúma - Brazilian Championship
  • 20:00 - Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro - Brazilian Championship
  • 20:00 - Juventude vs Corinthians - Brazilian Championship
  • 21:30 - Flamengo vs São Paulo - Brazilian Championship
  • 21:30 - Palmeiras vs Internacional - Brazilian Championship

TNT

  • 16:00 - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - UEFA Champions League

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Star+

  • 07:00 - Ulsan Hyundai vs Yokohama F. Marinos - AFC Champions League
  • 09:00 - Abdish-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners FC - AFC Cup
  • 10:00 - Uzbekistan U-23 vs Malaysia U-23 - U-23 Asia Cup
  • 16:15 - Porto vs Vitória Guimarães - Cup of Portugal
  • 20:30 - Peñarol vs Montevideo City Torque - Uruguayan Cup

Globoplay

  • 15.15 - Flamengo U-20 vs Palmeiras U-20 - U-20 Brazilian Championship
  • 19:00 - Grêmio vs Athletico-PR - Brazilian Championship
  • 21:30 - Flamengo vs São Paulo - Brazilian Championship

Santos Football Club (Youtube)

  • 15:00 - Athletico-PR U-20 vs Santos U-20 - U-20 Brazilian Championship

SPFC Play

  • 16:30 - São Paulo U-20 vs Botafogo U-20 - U-20 Brazilian Championship

Max

  • 16:00 - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - UEFA Champions League
  • 16:00 - Manchester City vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League

