Wednesday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Brazilian Championship highlights include São Paulo vs. Flamengo, Corinthians vs. Juventude, and Palmeiras vs. Internacional, all on Wednesday, the 17th.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, U-20 Asia Cup, U-20 Brazilian Championship, UEFA Champions League , Uruguayan Cup, among others.

AFC Champions League





07:00 - Ulsan Hyundai vs Yokohama F. Marinos - ESPN and Star+





09:00 - Abdish-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners FC - ESPN and Star+





10:00 - Uzbekistan U-23 vs Malaysia U-23 - Star+







15:00 - Athletico-PR U-20 vs Santos U-20 - Santos Football Club (Youtube)



15:15 - Flamengo U-20 vs Palmeiras U-20 - Sportv

16:30 - São Paulo U-20 vs Botafogo U-20 - SPFC Play







16:00 - Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - TNT and Max

16:00 - Manchester City vs Real Madrid - Max





16:15 - Porto vs Vitória Guimarães - ESPN and Star+





20:00 - Vila Nova vs Cuiabá





20:30 - Peñarol vs Montevideo City Torque - Star+







19:00 - Grêmio vs Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere



19:00 - RB Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama - Premiere



20:00 - Atlético-MG vs Criciúma - Premiere



20:00 - Fortaleza vs Cruzeiro - Premiere



20:00 - Juventude vs Corinthians - Premiere



21:30 - Flamengo vs São Paulo - Globo and Premiere

21:30 - Palmeiras vs Internacional - Premiere





