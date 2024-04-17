(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a rainy Tuesday at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, a football match between Bahia and Fluminense faced unexpected interruptions.



Heavy rain waterlogged the pitch, creating puddles that hindered the ball's movement and occasionally stopped the game.



Just 16 minutes into the first half, the adverse conditions forced officials to pause the game, with play resuming over an hour later.



Before the pause, Germán Cano scored early, boosting excitement for an exciting match. Escalating weather led to discussions and a temporary field exit by both teams.



The rules set by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) allow for an initial delay of up to 30 minutes.







Should the weather show signs of improvement, the referee can extend the waiting period by another 30 minutes.



If the delay extends beyond this, an additional 10 minutes is allotted for the players to warm up again.



During this time, the referee may conduct several inspections and even call for equipment to help drain the waterlogged field.

Torrential Rain Disrupts Bahia vs. Fluminense Football Match

During a SporTV broadcast, ex-referee Paulo Cesar de Oliveira emphasized the referee's authority to manage disruptions and ensure match conditions meet standards.



This soggy ordeal underscores the broader climate challenges facing sports events worldwide.



Salvador, soaked by over 150 millimeters of rain in 72 hours, faces heightened landslide risks, underscoring the impact of extreme weather on urban infrastructure and events.



This scenario is a stark reminder of how climate can influence sports, testing the resilience and adaptability of teams, officials, and event organizers.

